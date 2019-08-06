Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 6, 2019

<p>Some disappointment at workplace may bother you. False blame game on you will disturb your peace of mind. Doctors and nurses should handle critical issues with the utmost care.</p>.<p>Analyse your financial strategy first before going on a shopping spree. Give importance to your love life. Your loved ones will make you happy.</p>.<p>You may be in a sensitive frame of mind and should be careful about misreading compliments for criticism, especially from loved ones. It is time to focus on yourself.</p>.<p>Relationships will take a centre stage in your life and you will make efforts to improve your love life. New circumstances will develop with regards to love matters.</p>.<p>Stop looking for mistakes in other’s work if you are unable to succeed at something. Don’t depress yourself. You should make some positive changes in your lifestyle.</p>.<p>It will be better if you discuss issues with your colleagues before making a decision. In business, you need to take care of workers and have to put extra efforts to increase your profit levels.</p>.<p>Promote your skills tactfully, especially with the people responsible for the advancement of your career. Your inventions will surprise your seniors but don’t disclose your formulas.</p>.<p>Relationships will bring you peace and joy. The relationship shared by couples will deepen and bloom to the fullest. Financial gains through trading in precious metals are likely.</p>.<p>Career change will be associated with the change of residence too. You will move to a nice and bigger place. There will be material gains and recognition from superiors.</p>.<p>Put networking into high gear by being a leader instead of a follower. Built-up your confidence and shed away your shyness. Singles may find their perfect match.</p>.<p>Political leaders are going to have a good time in terms of career. You will earn special recognition at work. You will defeat your competitors and give a new direction to your career.</p>.<p>You will be successful in a number of your plans through your friends. Avoiding a fickle behaviour would be the first step to pour your heart out to your beloved.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>