Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Some disappointment at workplace may bother you. False blame game on you will disturb your peace of mind. Doctors and nurses should handle critical issues with the utmost care.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Analyse your financial strategy first before going on a shopping spree. Give importance to your love life. Your loved ones will make you happy.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You may be in a sensitive frame of mind and should be careful about misreading compliments for criticism, especially from loved ones. It is time to focus on yourself.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Relationships will take a centre stage in your life and you will make efforts to improve your love life. New circumstances will develop with regards to love matters.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Stop looking for mistakes in other’s work if you are unable to succeed at something. Don’t depress yourself. You should make some positive changes in your lifestyle.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

It will be better if you discuss issues with your colleagues before making a decision. In business, you need to take care of workers and have to put extra efforts to increase your profit levels.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Promote your skills tactfully, especially with the people responsible for the advancement of your career. Your inventions will surprise your seniors but don’t disclose your formulas.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Relationships will bring you peace and joy. The relationship shared by couples will deepen and bloom to the fullest. Financial gains through trading in precious metals are likely.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Career change will be associated with the change of residence too. You will move to a nice and bigger place. There will be material gains and recognition from superiors.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Put networking into high gear by being a leader instead of a follower. Built-up your confidence and shed away your shyness. Singles may find their perfect match.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Political leaders are going to have a good time in terms of career. You will earn special recognition at work. You will defeat your competitors and give a new direction to your career.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You will be successful in a number of your plans through your friends. Avoiding a fickle behaviour would be the first step to pour your heart out to your beloved.

