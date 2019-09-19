Horoscope

Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Thursday, September 19, 2019

Aries (March 21-April 19)

At work, new projects will be given to you. Take advice from experienced people before taking important decisions. Love affairs can be successful.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You are now oozing with confidence and feel that you can accomplish the impossible. A new daring or bravado takes over your psyche, which will change your outlook to life.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You must now start approaching people who are related to your political career. You will move one step forward in your progress at the workplace.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Minor difficulties in your recent project in the past few days may get vanished today. Today is good time for important meetings and decisions.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

There is a strong chance that one of your children may move far away for educational purpose. Creative energies would be high and you will remain more self-centred than usual.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You will get support from your associates at your workplace. Romantic life will be fine. There are chances of growth for those who are in the medical and insurance sector.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

There are expenses and many meetings today. At one level it could all be a waste of time but you have to meet people and engage in discussions for further business expansion.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Learn from your past mistakes and make sure you don't repeat them. Minor health problems are likely today. Those in politics and social sector have to be polite and diplomatic.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your relations with your clients, associates and other concerned persons will definitely improve as the period rolls on. There are chances of bitterness in love relationships.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Stick to your job and put your best efforts, so that your seniors, as well as your subordinates, feel contented with your work.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will feel so positive and uplifted that everything seems perfect as if you are really tapping into some great spiritual blessings. You can gain some money through speculation.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

At work, you won't run the risk of being hampered in your efforts by unforeseen delays. You can even benefit from new opportunities. You will win over your enemies.

