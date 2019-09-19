Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Thursday, September 19, 2019

<p>At work, new projects will be given to you. Take advice from experienced people before taking important decisions. Love affairs can be successful.</p>.<p>You are now oozing with confidence and feel that you can accomplish the impossible. A new daring or bravado takes over your psyche, which will change your outlook to life.</p>.<p>You must now start approaching people who are related to your political career. You will move one step forward in your progress at the workplace.</p>.<p>Minor difficulties in your recent project in the past few days may get vanished today. Today is good time for important meetings and decisions.</p>.<p>There is a strong chance that one of your children may move far away for educational purpose. Creative energies would be high and you will remain more self-centred than usual.</p>.<p>You will get support from your associates at your workplace. Romantic life will be fine. There are chances of growth for those who are in the medical and insurance sector.</p>.<p>There are expenses and many meetings today. At one level it could all be a waste of time but you have to meet people and engage in discussions for further business expansion.</p>.<p>Learn from your past mistakes and make sure you don't repeat them. Minor health problems are likely today. Those in politics and social sector have to be polite and diplomatic.</p>.<p>Your relations with your clients, associates and other concerned persons will definitely improve as the period rolls on. There are chances of bitterness in love relationships.</p>.<p>Stick to your job and put your best efforts, so that your seniors, as well as your subordinates, feel contented with your work.</p>.<p>You will feel so positive and uplifted that everything seems perfect as if you are really tapping into some great spiritual blessings. You can gain some money through speculation.</p>.<p>At work, you won't run the risk of being hampered in your efforts by unforeseen delays. You can even benefit from new opportunities. You will win over your enemies.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>