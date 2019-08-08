Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Thursday, August 8, 2019

<p>Avoid making hasty decisions. Businessmen may suffer minor losses. Those in the field of arts and sports will have to struggle a bit. Students must keep up with their consistency in studies.</p>.<p>You must slow down and assess the result of your financial actions because you have made some commitments that you cannot afford in order to keep your finances afloat.</p>.<p>Those in I.T. or computer industry will be able to solve complicated issues. Your soft nature will help you get big business deals. Travelling is on the cards.</p>.<p>Your sincerity and punctuality will impress your boss/ seniors. New opportunities may knock your door. Those in hotel or construction sector will have a good day.</p>.<p>Take your time and work on the details and build a strong foundation instead of rushing through things. Be practical and make full-proof plans for your future.</p>.<p>Be cautious while finalising any financial or property deals today. You may face some family and health problems, which may keep your mind disturbed.</p>.<p>People associated with social and political sector may get honoured with new authority. Big investment in shares or in metals may get possible today.</p>.<p>Learn to defuse situations, especially if you choose to work in a hostile or testing environment. You will have to brush up your skills before venturing into something new.</p>.<p>Be diplomatic at work. You may be a little worried about the past things which happened at the workplace, but you should forget about it or otherwise it may trigger depression.</p>.<p>Marital matters and relationships could be in a difficult phase today. Financial losses while transactions may occur, so be extra careful in terms of money matters.</p>.<p>You should keep away your emotions while working in political sector. The personal life and family may stay calm but health-wise you may face some ups and downs.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>