Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Thursday, August 8, 2019

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Avoid making hasty decisions. Businessmen may suffer minor losses. Those in the field of arts and sports will have to struggle a bit. Students must keep up with their consistency in studies.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You must slow down and assess the result of your financial actions because you have made some commitments that you cannot afford in order to keep your finances afloat.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Those in I.T. or computer industry will be able to solve complicated issues. Your soft nature will help you get big business deals. Travelling is on the cards.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your sincerity and punctuality will impress your boss/ seniors. New opportunities may knock your door. Those in hotel or construction sector will have a good day.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Take your time and work on the details and build a strong foundation instead of rushing through things. Be practical and make full-proof plans for your future.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Be cautious while finalising any financial or property deals today. You may face some family and health problems, which may keep your mind disturbed.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

People associated with social and political sector may get honoured with new authority. Big investment in shares or in metals may get possible today.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Learn to defuse situations, especially if you choose to work in a hostile or testing environment. You will have to brush up your skills before venturing into something new.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Be diplomatic at work. You may be a little worried about the past things which happened at the workplace, but you should forget about it or otherwise it may trigger depression.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Marital matters and relationships could be in a difficult phase today. Financial losses while transactions may occur, so be extra careful in terms of money matters.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You should keep away your emotions while working in political sector. The personal life and family may stay calm but health-wise you may face some ups and downs.

