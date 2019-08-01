Horoscope

Updated on

Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Thursday, August 1, 2019

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You may need to invest your diplomacy in all of your business ventures in order to get success. Try to maintain the goodwill with your customers, if you want to expand the business.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The work phase is in full swing today and you are making waves. Those in politics and social sector might get some prestigious work to do. Romantic relationship will be fine.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your business partner will largely depend on you hence, you will have to play your part carefully. Some complications are expected on the love front, which needs to be tackled diligently.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Cancerians are careful spenders. Women will fall for your charms. Stick to your work ethics and you will be appreciated. Something in your life is about to change for the better.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Today, bad past memories and events may hound you. Try to focus on positive things. There might be hurdles while solving legal litigation related to your business.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Take decisive action and regain your lost momentum. Helpful colleagues will be your asset today. You may want to spend some quiet and relaxing time in order to recoup your energy.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Some changes will happen at work. Be patient when negotiating with your boss or colleagues. Farmers will be earning more. Increase in assets is on the cards.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Reorganize your financial strategy, avoid extravaganza, give importance to priorities in life and save for the future. Loved ones will give you the much-needed happiness.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Better time and better relationships will lead to greater confidence and self-belief. At workplace, as your performance is going to impress everyone.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Try to complete your tasks and assignments on time, or your boss may take serious action against you. Retailers will have a rise in income. Take care of your health.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Your generous nature will win hearts. Journey to a distant place will give you relaxation. You will be full of ideas and will be high on creativity. You are blessed with good vibes.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Health may need attention today. Meetings with financial planners and dealing with loans, funds will keep you occupied today. Minor hurdles in on-going projects will be there.

Recent Stories

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in