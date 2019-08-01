Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Thursday, August 1, 2019

<p>You may need to invest your diplomacy in all of your business ventures in order to get success. Try to maintain the goodwill with your customers, if you want to expand the business.</p>.<p>The work phase is in full swing today and you are making waves. Those in politics and social sector might get some prestigious work to do. Romantic relationship will be fine.</p>.<p>Your business partner will largely depend on you hence, you will have to play your part carefully. Some complications are expected on the love front, which needs to be tackled diligently.</p>.<p>Cancerians are careful spenders. Women will fall for your charms. Stick to your work ethics and you will be appreciated. Something in your life is about to change for the better.</p>.<p>Today, bad past memories and events may hound you. Try to focus on positive things. There might be hurdles while solving legal litigation related to your business.</p>.<p>Take decisive action and regain your lost momentum. Helpful colleagues will be your asset today. You may want to spend some quiet and relaxing time in order to recoup your energy.</p>.<p>Some changes will happen at work. Be patient when negotiating with your boss or colleagues. Farmers will be earning more. Increase in assets is on the cards.</p>.<p>Reorganize your financial strategy, avoid extravaganza, give importance to priorities in life and save for the future. Loved ones will give you the much-needed happiness.</p>.<p>Better time and better relationships will lead to greater confidence and self-belief. At workplace, as your performance is going to impress everyone.</p>.<p>Try to complete your tasks and assignments on time, or your boss may take serious action against you. Retailers will have a rise in income. Take care of your health.</p>.<p>Your generous nature will win hearts. Journey to a distant place will give you relaxation. You will be full of ideas and will be high on creativity. You are blessed with good vibes.</p>.<p>Health may need attention today. Meetings with financial planners and dealing with loans, funds will keep you occupied today. Minor hurdles in on-going projects will be there.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>