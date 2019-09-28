Horoscope

Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Saturday, September 28, 2019

By FPJ Bureau

Aries (March 21-April 19)

It is better to allot some funds for meeting your travel expenditures. The control of your eating patterns will keep you away from liver ailments. You may think of buying a new home.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You may develop a new hobby. On the professional front, you will make good career choices. Avoid wasting time watching TV or using your phone and get started with work.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Proper management and planning will help you to complete your tasks on time. There are gains from trading and speculation is on the cards. Outing with friends or family is likely today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Refrain from making major decisions, especially related to new projects and deals. Focus on your goals and believe in your actions. Try to complete major work in the morning.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You will be confused while taking decisions and this will disturb you and lose some of your confidence. Take advice from experienced people to come out of a difficult situation.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You will be able to acquire wealth through your business. People in jobs may expect a promotion and increment. You may even receive some money which was blocked for some time.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You will devote much of your time and energy to the task of bringing to a successful conclusion the projects which you have your heart set on. Unexpected obstacles will slow you down.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your positive approach towards your partner will make your relationship stronger. Those in politics and social sector will get honoured. Shun materialism.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Don’t dig deeper into matters. Minor conflicts at the workplace are likely to trigger at the workplace with seniors during meetings or discussion.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Trust your instincts if you feel there is more to a situation than meets the eye. Be discreet; watch the situation unfold before taking a step. Spend time with elders.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

When it comes to deciding practical issues, you will find that your partner is standing strong with you. Don’t be afraid to express your plans and wishes. Love is in the air.

