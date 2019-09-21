Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Saturday, September 21, 2019

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
You should take proper care of your health as you will be prone to suffer from minor ailments. You must avoid all conflicts and disputes. Be diplomatic and tactful.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You will be successful in entertaining your subordinates by your joyful nature. It's a relaxed and tension-free day at the workplace. This is a good time to go on a short vacation with your family.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You will have an opportunity to negotiate interesting propositions, agreements or contracts, or you might give some close consideration to a collaboration or partnership.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You should coordinate with your associates otherwise it might be very difficult for you to complete projects in time. Your image might get tarnish due to lack of performance in sports and acting sector.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Concentrate more on gaining profits in current business rather than looking for a new business or any investment ideas which might be looking to get some easy money.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
All worries and setbacks are going get meltdown soon, so don't over-think about your problems. Stay positive and focus on good things. You will be an out and out winner in most spheres.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Romance comes in front in its full magnanimity as romantic thoughts stimulate your senses and you feel the irresistible rush of love for your beloved.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You will be able to sort out problems at your workplace. Stress-related factor will get over for time being. Important meetings must be attended today.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Your strong will and determination will grow. There will be a rise in popularity and power in the political and social sector. Romance is in the air.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Think twice before you speak as today you are likely to hurt someone with sharp comments. Try to get your original experimental ideas out in the world today.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Go through all the papers and documents properly. Obstacles will be there to complete your assignments. Politics and social work field will be little tensed due to issues created by your enemies.