Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Saturday, October 21, 2019

Stay alert while swiping your debit/credit card, as you are likely to land in trouble in terms of money. Avoid making any online transactions. Take care of your health today.

You are interested in genuine and strong bonding but the pressures of work will create an equally strong contrary pull. Try to be flexible and keep an open mind.

You might get honoured in your profession. People will get impressed with your work and perfor-mance. Those in the music and arts sector may find a new platform to show their talent.

If connected with government organisations you can expect a big assignment or honour coming your way. You should explain your thoughts and your ideas to your life partner.

With your love and discipline, you will make your children stand on the line drawn by you. Today, you will spend happy times with beautiful people and surroundings.

Your fashion quotient will be a the point. It's a day for romance and entertainment. Your energy levels will be high and nothing can hold you back today. You will have a great day at work.

Shed your shyness and show your love to your partner. Sport-spersons will do well. At the work front, many things will be in your favour. You will spend a good time with your lover.

Minor health problems will worry you. You must learn to control your temper. Listen to the advice given by closed ones. At the workplace, you will perform well.

The trend of gains and better things for you will not only be sustained but will be much more strong. Socialising, meeting relatives and close family interaction are there on cards.

Stay away from risky deals, gambling as you are likely to land in trouble. Romantic relationship will be fine. Take care of your health.

Your family both immediate and extended stand by you and support your stand and will help you overcome the bad times. Pending matters may come to an end.

You have to budget carefully to cope with high expenses, but there will be no complaints, no sense of being burdened. You look for solutions to problems regarding your stuck projects or work.