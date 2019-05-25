Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Saturday, May 25, 2019

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): There could be some doubtful dealings today in business deals so stay away from all kinds of deals today or take some time to think on it whether to go with or not. If you lack basic skills acquire it.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Tensions will disturb your mind. Romantic relationship will be fine. Take care of health today don’t neglect minor health problems as they can turn major. Drive cautiously in the evening.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Today work pressures could increase leaving you with little time for romance and domestic work. Tensions may affect your health today. Be proud of your achievements. Don’t feel ignored.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Overconfidence could lead to mistakes. Some losses or tensions are seen around today so you may avoid any important financial work, including trading on stocks.

Leo (July 23-August 22): There are no pressing issues that demand your attention but it is the mood you are in; you may feel worried, thoughtful with nothing in particular. Compromise is needed to sustain love affairs.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): In your professional sphere, you may have career betterment and increase of earnings. You may also develop an interest in the study of mystical and occult subjects.

Libra (September 23-October 22): You might get disturbed at work place as things may not work as per your plans. You have to sacrifice some things to save your relationship with your partner in business.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Concentration and focus in study will increase. Further education with scholarship shall take place. You may be able to solve the problems of your siblings. Helping colleagues will be appreciated.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): You will take centre stage in all meetings today. You will present your ideas with confidence. You can make your own luck by leading in the right place at right time.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): A deeper understanding of the family patterns that have shaped your behaviour helps you recognize unconscious beliefs that may be hindering your progress. Diving into the emotions in which these memories are buried can leave you feeling vulnerable.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): A steady flow of disruptions could create some stressful situations at work. Romantic relationships will flourish. The investment made will bear fruit in the long run.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Trading in stock market will be profitable today. Business problems will be solved. At work place seniors will appreciate your work. Chance of romance is likely.