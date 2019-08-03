Horoscope

Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 3, 2019

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Make sure you have a healthy lifestyle. Avoid eating junk food. Be open to take advice from associates. Check the trend carefully before making decisions in professional life.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will develop a harmonious relationship with persons from far off places or foreigners. There will be chances of entering into new ventures.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your dream may come true in the form of a good job opportunity that will strengthen your financial security. Good time is on its way, which will bring a sense of fulfilment in life.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

In order to solve major family problems, take advice from elders. A misunderstanding between you and your life partner will get over.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Be cautious while on wheels or travelling. Minor obstacles might come in your way in all major areas of life. Your love life may hit a rough patch.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

With right speed, enthusiasm and hard work, you will succeed easily. Today, new beginnings are on the cards. Bonding over food with new people in the evening is also indicated.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Handle financial problems and relationships with care. It is likely to be a slightly stressful day. Maximum care must be taken for doctors and nurses while handling critical issues.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Profit from the business is likely. You will take bold decisions. Spend some quality time with your partner. You might meet people in power. Don’t worry about the enemies.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Be careful while on wheels. Hurdles and delays may annoy you and spoil your mood. Health will be fine. Keep a tab on your expenses.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

In job, you have to secure your position and try to remain in good books of seniors and bosses. You are likely to have a number of occupational changes.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Better means of communication with a partner will work wonders and make the relationship endure the test of time. Rely on your business partners.

