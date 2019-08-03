Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 3, 2019

<p>Make sure you have a healthy lifestyle. Avoid eating junk food. Be open to take advice from associates. Check the trend carefully before making decisions in professional life.</p>.<p>You will develop a harmonious relationship with persons from far off places or foreigners. There will be chances of entering into new ventures.</p>.<p>Your dream may come true in the form of a good job opportunity that will strengthen your financial security. Good time is on its way, which will bring a sense of fulfilment in life.</p>.<p>In order to solve major family problems, take advice from elders. A misunderstanding between you and your life partner will get over.</p>.<p>Be cautious while on wheels or travelling. Minor obstacles might come in your way in all major areas of life. Your love life may hit a rough patch.</p>.<p>With right speed, enthusiasm and hard work, you will succeed easily. Today, new beginnings are on the cards. Bonding over food with new people in the evening is also indicated.</p>.<p>Handle financial problems and relationships with care. It is likely to be a slightly stressful day. Maximum care must be taken for doctors and nurses while handling critical issues.</p>.<p>Profit from the business is likely. You will take bold decisions. Spend some quality time with your partner. You might meet people in power. Don’t worry about the enemies.</p>.<p>Be careful while on wheels. Hurdles and delays may annoy you and spoil your mood. Health will be fine. Keep a tab on your expenses.</p>.<p>In job, you have to secure your position and try to remain in good books of seniors and bosses. You are likely to have a number of occupational changes.</p>.<p>Better means of communication with a partner will work wonders and make the relationship endure the test of time. Rely on your business partners.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>