Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Monday, September 02, 2019

<p>Backing from your parents or loved ones will help you to grow your business. Long term investment will be beneficial. Romantic relationship will be fine.</p>.<p>Relationship with your spouse will not be easy. Spouse’s or children’s health may get affected. You need to play safely in the stock market with your finances.</p>.<p>There is a chance of getting new contracts from social activities for your business. Trust God and you will be blessed with good luck in the coming future.</p>.<p>Those who are in the political sector should keep their emotions away from their work. The personal life and family may stay calm but health-wise you may face ups and downs.</p>.<p>Discussion with your partner will help to make a start at resolving contentious issues. Creative approaches and opportunities for additional earning are on the cards.</p>.<p>There is a likelihood of being duped with some documents that can put you in trouble. Stars suggest you exercise extra caution in whatever you do and wherever you sign off.</p>.<p>Chance of foreign tour or distance education is on the cards. In the social sector, your work will be appreciated and also you will get more support from people.</p>.<p>Don’t get too serious on issues which are not related to you or you may end up spoiling your day unnecessarily thinking about it. Some misunderstanding with your life partner is likely.</p>.<p>You will take care of finances and career. You may have a good day. Spending some time with your life partner will increase your confidence and give you satisfaction.</p>.<p>You are looking at providing comfort, security for both yourself and loved ones. Joy and pleasure can be found in your family connections and experiences and/or your home life.</p>.<p>There are health problems which may arise today and create hurdles in your important tasks, so proper precaution is needed.</p>.<p>Your judgement regarding an important issue will be right. Stars show a meeting with somebody exceptional. You may make some profits from trading.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>