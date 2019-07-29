Horoscope

Updated on

Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Monday, July 29, 2019

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Sometimes, compromise is good than stretching the issue as it may create more problems. You need to keep documents in safe custody as misplacement is likely.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Opposite sex people will get attracted. Singles may find their match. Try to complete pending tasks in business on time. A few short trips are on the cards.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Do avoid unwanted expenditure and anything that tempts you to spend unnecessarily. Some expenses related to revamp of your home is on the cards

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today is good day for growth in business and on career front. You are normally very careful with money, but today you will spend recklessly with a person from the opposite sex.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

If there is argument or struggle, work your way through the process of negotiation and try to see the other side of things.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Long journeys may be undertaken. The time is good to change with several opportunities coming your way today. You may be in two minds about a decision.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You will feel confident in your work which makes you to aim for better things in life. Business ventures will also be possible. Romance is in the air.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You might feel tensed as work pressure increases today and you might not find any help from your co-workers either. Take care of your health.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You are particular in your work and this will impress your officers. Your soft nature will help you finalise business deal. Love at first sight or sudden marriage is on the cards.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Avoid risky moves and over confidence that nothing can go wrong, or just fool hardy behaviour. Some misfortune or possible mishap may be lurking, likely to hit you.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Your communication and socialising skills will fetch you with gains; at the same time, you might also experience delays in acquiring some money gains.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Think of women as equal partners and treat them with respect. There will be success in business politics, social work and love affairs.

