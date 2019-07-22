Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Monday, July 22, 2019

There are many things going on your mind. You have been planning something huge but somehow you are unable to execute it. Financial problems may trouble you.
Your lifestyle is likely to change in better ways. Promotion is there on the cards for private-sector employees. Many new opportunities are coming on your way.
You should find progress directly in proportion to the hard work you put in now. Your inventions may surprise your seniors, it is advisable that you don’t disclose formulas to others.
If you just go about the simple business of life, you will make the right connection in the end. Avoid parties and get-togethers and enjoy solitude, it will elevate your stress.
Your ideas may impress your seniors at the job. If you take the right efforts you will be able to do good business and bring new policies, you will surely gain maximum profits.
Meritorious deeds will be amply rewarded and friends will have a positive influence. Gains in lotteries and gambling are likely. Your business proposals may get approvals.
Today try to find ways to broaden your horizons by learning a new skill. Work pressures could increase but it will not affect your decision-making abilities.
You may get honoured at your workplace and people around you will praise you r achievements. Good day for those in music and arts. Romance is in the air.
Stop being so possessive about your partner as this may trigger a spat between you and your spouse. Singles, on the other hand, may find their soulmate.
Family matters will get resolved. Some of you will get proposals for marriage. Students will perform well in their exams. You may have fruitful journeys and pleasure-trips.
Your skills will be tested today and even you will be able to solve out complicated problems but you may not be appreciated as per your expectation. Romance is in the air.
Check your daily, weekly, monthly and yearly horoscope Know everything about Pujas & Rituals as per Indian tradition Vastu is not about architecture alone; it is much more than that.
