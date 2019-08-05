Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Monday, August 5, 2019

<p>You will win over enemies in politics and sports. Fame is likely today. Those in poultry farm or agriculture business will make profit. Romantic relationship will be fine.</p>.<p>Your plans might get failed today and you will find difficult to convince your client about your project or product. Today there might be also some disappointment at home.</p>.<p>There will be inner talents and courage for the students in preparing for their exams, Consistent performance may find your career graph rising.</p>.<p>Personal projects will move to your satisfaction. You will need the mental strength as there will much to cope with. Money problems will get resovled as unexpected gains are likely today.</p>.<p>Your ability to appreciate the finer aspects of knowledge will fill your life with riches. In business and politics you will enjoy every moment as everything will be going your way.</p>.<p>Spending time with your loved ones at home will be quite enjoyable. Quick trips and increased communication are on the cards.</p>.<p>Politicians and sportsperson will be honoured.</p>.<p>Your business problems will get over. If you manage your speed and turn your enthusiasm properly to a correct direction then success will not be delayed.</p>.<p>Your performance in sports and film sector will improve but you have to take care of health as minor injuries may occur. Romantic relationship with your partner will be good.</p>.<p>If you are careful in what you eat you can minimise overexposure to unfavourable environmental conditions, you will enjoy good health and sound physique.</p>.<p>You will be satisfied with your finances since you have done great things to improve them. This is a rewarding day. Stay positive and nothing will seem impossible for you.</p>.<p>Investment trading in precious metals and stocks will increase your profits. Garments and retail businesses will see a boost in their income.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>