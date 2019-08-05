Horoscope

Updated on

Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Monday, August 5, 2019

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will win over enemies in politics and sports. Fame is likely today. Those in poultry farm or agriculture business will make profit. Romantic relationship will be fine.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your plans might get failed today and you will find difficult to convince your client about your project or product. Today there might be also some disappointment at home.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

There will be inner talents and courage for the students in preparing for their exams, Consistent performance may find your career graph rising.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Personal projects will move to your satisfaction. You will need the mental strength as there will much to cope with. Money problems will get resovled as unexpected gains are likely today.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your ability to appreciate the finer aspects of knowledge will fill your life with riches. In business and politics you will enjoy every moment as everything will be going your way.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Spending time with your loved ones at home will be quite enjoyable. Quick trips and increased communication are on the cards.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Politicians and sportsperson will be honoured.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your business problems will get over. If you manage your speed and turn your enthusiasm properly to a correct direction then success will not be delayed.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your performance in sports and film sector will improve but you have to take care of health as minor injuries may occur. Romantic relationship with your partner will be good.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

If you are careful in what you eat you can minimise overexposure to unfavourable environmental conditions, you will enjoy good health and sound physique.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will be satisfied with your finances since you have done great things to improve them. This is a rewarding day. Stay positive and nothing will seem impossible for you.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Investment trading in precious metals and stocks will increase your profits. Garments and retail businesses will see a boost in their income.

Recent Stories

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in