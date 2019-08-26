Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Monday, August 26, 2019

<p>Increased self-confidence will make you hale and healthy. Your decision will be supported by your associates at work. There are chances of some gain through speculation.</p>.<p>You might require some to push your business ahead. And today luck may help you in this if you attend social activities or functions where new contacts can be made.</p>.<p>Misunderstanding will prevail at work place. You might feel disappointed as your ideas may not get that much importance from seniors. Avoid quarrels at home today.</p>.<p>Keep a track of your important work today. Problems will get solution. Financial deals will see success. In politics you will be able to dominate your enemies.</p>.<p>There is a possibility of minor injury or some health problems today so be cautious while driving or crossing road. Minor disturbances will flare up your temper.</p>.<p>If you have taken on too much work, now is the time to reduce your workload. Do not stress yourself — work smartly and efficiently.</p>.<p>Your analytical abilities will help you recover losses made in recent days. In business don’t postpone important meetings as today promised to bring good news.</p>.<p>Pay attention to small details at work today. Singles should be careful regarding new relationship at work place. Verify information before acting on it. Take care of health.</p>.<p>You have to face some problems at work place today, but try not to take the tension home. Careless talk with spouse may lead to severe strain in the relationship.</p>.<p>The way ahead is too difficult and you need some rest to regain your energy levels to pass through it. Increase your spiritual power by doing some yoga.</p>.<p>You will continue to be troubled by tiredness and low vitality today. It will be harder to turn things your way at work. Associates may turn their back on you when you need their support.</p>.<p>You will be able to see new alternatives at work for professional growth. Regarding your personal life, do not try to hide any matter from your partner, share everything.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>