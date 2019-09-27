Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Friday, September 27, 2019

<p>Control your enthusiasm and your impulses as your relatives might have trouble dealing with them. Imperfect use of your energy will bring some health issues.</p>.<p>Some social personalities like politicians can turn out as rivals to you; so, keep a watch over your behaviour when you socialise with such people.</p>.<p>Listen to people but obey your conscience. You ascend the ladder of victory and achieve real joy. Your efforts will be rewarded well.</p>.<p>Today you will find the root cause of problems which are delaying your projects at the workplace. Proper guidance is needed to achieve success in business.</p>.<p>Success shall come out easily. Overseas travel is on the cards for those aspiring for higher education. Scholarship and other financial rewards are on the cards.</p>.<p>Focus on your tasks today, so that nothing will go wrong today. Stay away from office politics and quarrels. Avoid junk food.</p>.<p>Those in music or arts or acting field will have a good day. You may get new assignments or contracts to sign. Journalists will have a day to look forward.</p>.<p>People may take time to catch up with your ideas and intelligence, so keep patience and don’t let your temper will not rise. New businesses proposals may come to you.</p>.<p>Misunderstanding between you and family members may create some tension. Beware of your enemies, as they may trouble you. Avoid making commitments.</p>.<p>Think carefully before you take any emotional decision. Take care of health. Minor injuries may occur while handling things in the kitchen. New projects may get slipped away.</p>.<p>Consistency has to keep while working in the social field. Don’t be crazy about achieving money in any matters. Don’t take aggressive decision in business.</p>.<p>You may meet a new partner, or get more serious with an existing partner. Marriage is on the cards for singles. There will be relief from some stress at the workplace.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>