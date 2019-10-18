Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Friday, October 18, 2019

<p>Keep your patience when you are tested today. Work load will increase at the workplace. You will need to plan well to achieve your goals in time.</p>.<p>You are broad minded and lawful. Don’t get too disappointed today. Try to rid yourself of any negative plans and put all your efforts into positive ideas.</p>.<p>New financial agreements need to be studied in detail. Try to clear up any misconceptions. Legal issues could be resolved soon. There will difficulties at the work place.</p>.<p>You should try to be busy in the social circuit. Do not have a negative attitude and try to finish all pending work in time. Romantic relationships will bring happiness.</p>.<p>Health problems will cause hurdles in your work. Important appointments at work may get cancelled. Be patient while solving any problems. Blames at work place may upset you.</p>.<p>Lack of concentration might cause you to lose your marks in exams. There will be tensions at the work place. Court matters will get delayed. Be cautious in property deals.</p>.<p>You will feel confident as your efforts are now giving you fruitful returns. Now everything might work out easily and as per your expectation. Romantic relationships will be fine.</p>.<p>Your financial condition will get stable and there will be happiness at home too. In your profession you might have to take some tough decisions; you retain your position in the market.</p>.<p>Those interested in any kind of adventure sports must surely stay away from it for some time. There may be alteration in your project work by seniors. New friends can be made.</p>.<p>Relations with peers may remain harmonious. Freelancers can expect profitable assignments. You should not neglect your health, otherwise you may fall sick.</p>.<p>Financial matters will get solved. Many opportunities in business will come. Tensions will vanish. Concentrate more on ongoing projects rather looking for new ones.</p>.<p>This seems to be the right time to gain knowledge about spirituality, meditation and yoga. This helps you to concentrate better on your studies. Jobseekers will find good job in this period.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>