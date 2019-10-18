Horoscope

Updated on

Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Friday, October 18, 2019

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Keep your patience when you are tested today. Work load will increase at the workplace. You will need to plan well to achieve your goals in time.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You are broad minded and lawful. Don’t get too disappointed today. Try to rid yourself of any negative plans and put all your efforts into positive ideas.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

New financial agreements need to be studied in detail. Try to clear up any misconceptions. Legal issues could be resolved soon. There will difficulties at the work place.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You should try to be busy in the social circuit. Do not have a negative attitude and try to finish all pending work in time. Romantic relationships will bring happiness.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Health problems will cause hurdles in your work. Important appointments at work may get cancelled. Be patient while solving any problems. Blames at work place may upset you.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Lack of concentration might cause you to lose your marks in exams. There will be tensions at the work place. Court matters will get delayed. Be cautious in property deals.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You will feel confident as your efforts are now giving you fruitful returns. Now everything might work out easily and as per your expectation. Romantic relationships will be fine.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your financial condition will get stable and there will be happiness at home too. In your profession you might have to take some tough decisions; you retain your position in the market.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Those interested in any kind of adventure sports must surely stay away from it for some time. There may be alteration in your project work by seniors. New friends can be made.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Relations with peers may remain harmonious. Freelancers can expect profitable assignments. You should not neglect your health, otherwise you may fall sick.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Financial matters will get solved. Many opportunities in business will come. Tensions will vanish. Concentrate more on ongoing projects rather looking for new ones.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

This seems to be the right time to gain knowledge about spirituality, meditation and yoga. This helps you to concentrate better on your studies. Jobseekers will find good job in this period.

