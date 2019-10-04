Horoscope

Updated on

Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Friday, October 04, 2019

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You may not be able to focus on your work. Minor health issues may also crop up. Compromise in the political and social sector will be the key now to move forward with your agenda.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Good things may happen at work and at home. There will be a success in business and you will find new clients, customers to increase your sales. Those in the agriculture sector will do well.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Avoid making commitments today as you may not be able to fulfil them. Be diplomatic in terms of business. There can some pressure from seniors in the political sector.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Investing wisely can give some good profits in future. There will be increments or higher growth in the job. You will be examining the work very nicely and clearing problems swiftly.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

It’s a good day for agency business. Boss will get impressed on your intellectual statements at the conference. You will be victorious over your enemies in politics.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

New relationship is going to go well. Your partner and friends will help you to come out from depression. Steady progress is indicated for those who are in politics.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

From today onwards you will see that your success rate will increase faster. With the blessings of Lord Ganesha, you will be able to choose the right path.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your helpful nature will win many hearts. Don’t create a web of thinking in your mind that will disturb you. Try to remain relaxed, your life partner will keep you happy.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Be diplomatic in your business and at the workplace. Be tactful if you disagree with anyone’s view. Pay attention to your health. A co-worker may be creating some troubles for you.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will arrange some good meetings with foreign clients or investor with your bosses and they will be fruitful to you and your company also. Students will do well today.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

The trend is changing now for you as your balance was showing too much negativity in the past might suddenly perk up and show some good gains from recent business.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You will find yourself relax as work pressure will release. Compli-cated tasks that have been stalled for a while would suddenly move forward due to your insights and hands-on approach.

