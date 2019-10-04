Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Friday, October 04, 2019

<p>You may not be able to focus on your work. Minor health issues may also crop up. Compromise in the political and social sector will be the key now to move forward with your agenda.</p>.<p>Good things may happen at work and at home. There will be a success in business and you will find new clients, customers to increase your sales. Those in the agriculture sector will do well.</p>.<p>Avoid making commitments today as you may not be able to fulfil them. Be diplomatic in terms of business. There can some pressure from seniors in the political sector.</p>.<p>Investing wisely can give some good profits in future. There will be increments or higher growth in the job. You will be examining the work very nicely and clearing problems swiftly.</p>.<p>It’s a good day for agency business. Boss will get impressed on your intellectual statements at the conference. You will be victorious over your enemies in politics.</p>.<p>New relationship is going to go well. Your partner and friends will help you to come out from depression. Steady progress is indicated for those who are in politics.</p>.<p>From today onwards you will see that your success rate will increase faster. With the blessings of Lord Ganesha, you will be able to choose the right path.</p>.<p>Your helpful nature will win many hearts. Don’t create a web of thinking in your mind that will disturb you. Try to remain relaxed, your life partner will keep you happy.</p>.<p>Be diplomatic in your business and at the workplace. Be tactful if you disagree with anyone’s view. Pay attention to your health. A co-worker may be creating some troubles for you.</p>.<p>You will arrange some good meetings with foreign clients or investor with your bosses and they will be fruitful to you and your company also. Students will do well today.</p>.<p>The trend is changing now for you as your balance was showing too much negativity in the past might suddenly perk up and show some good gains from recent business.</p>.<p>You will find yourself relax as work pressure will release. Compli-cated tasks that have been stalled for a while would suddenly move forward due to your insights and hands-on approach.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>