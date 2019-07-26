Horoscope

Updated on

Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Friday, June 26, 2019

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will feel positive today and if you focus more on your projects you will be able to complete it before time. Romantic relationship will be fine today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You display a rare brilliance in your innovative attitude, and aloes much creativity. Love speculation and amusement are on the cards for you today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Those looking for work need to be more proactive in pursuing leads that come up. What may come across as small opportunities could actually lead to better avenues.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You have give more preference to your important work. Customers will be increasing your business. Those in construction business will have rise in income.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Decisions should be taken under utter caution. Invest very carefully and avoid investing in risky sectors. There might be some delay in projects.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You will form new friendships with worthy people and your opponents will be totally vanquished. For some meritorious deeds you may receive public honours.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

The students will have chances of getting success in exams of their desired fields and competitive exams for higher education. You will want to enjoy the life to the fullest.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your endeavours give a will boost to profits and will strengthen your financial status. You are proficient and clever, due to which you could achieve triumph through your efforts.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Today, you are likely to get too confused. Be careful about what you say. If things don’t work in your favour today don’t get nervous.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Your personal life will be a mixed bag, demanding attention on the one hand, sorting issues out, and welcoming new faces in your social network.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You might face problems related to your mother, house and vehicle. Problems may also creep in relation to your father-in-law’s family. Avoid speculative activities today.

Recent Stories

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in