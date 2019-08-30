Horoscope

Updated on

Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Friday, August 30, 2019

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your day will begin at a slow pace but at the end of the day you will spend a good time with family, friends. Look out for new job opportunities in the textile and financial sector.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You may face some knocks and falls so be prepared. Don't bite more than you can chew. Hurdles or delays in assignments may affect your performance.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You have to follow the basics to get success in your projects. Wedding bells will ring for the singles. You will be adaptable and versatile. A short business trip is likely.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Those in business and sports, should beware of their enemies/ competitors. Avoid making commitments or you will land up in trouble.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Competition would rule the roost and survival would be a laborious task. But maintain your cool and work relentlessly. Speculation would not repay you as expected.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Those who are pursuing formal studies or are in the field of formal studies can count on for their recognitio. You may things more comfortably and effortlessly than ever before.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

There may be positive news. Today is a time to invest in the stock market. Court matters can be resolved. Opportunities are on the way. Spend time with your family.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Focus on important meetings and assignments which has been handed over to you by your seniors. On the business front, you will get good growth.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Have an honest discussion or go out on a romantic dinner date if you are facing a glitch in your love life. Think twice before trusting someone. Actors and artists will do well.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You want to set a benchmark in your career and personal initiatives. Social engagements will keep you on your toes. Health will improve.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Keep a tab on your expenses while spending time with your loved one. Students should consult an expert before choosing a stream to avoid career confusion.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You will square up to your own shortcomings, and try to be more in control so that the quality of home life and relationships will both register genuine improvements.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in