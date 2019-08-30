Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Friday, August 30, 2019

<p>Your day will begin at a slow pace but at the end of the day you will spend a good time with family, friends. Look out for new job opportunities in the textile and financial sector.</p>.<p>You may face some knocks and falls so be prepared. Don't bite more than you can chew. Hurdles or delays in assignments may affect your performance.</p>.<p>You have to follow the basics to get success in your projects. Wedding bells will ring for the singles. You will be adaptable and versatile. A short business trip is likely.</p>.<p>Those in business and sports, should beware of their enemies/ competitors. Avoid making commitments or you will land up in trouble.</p>.<p>Competition would rule the roost and survival would be a laborious task. But maintain your cool and work relentlessly. Speculation would not repay you as expected.</p>.<p>Those who are pursuing formal studies or are in the field of formal studies can count on for their recognitio. You may things more comfortably and effortlessly than ever before.</p>.<p>There may be positive news. Today is a time to invest in the stock market. Court matters can be resolved. Opportunities are on the way. Spend time with your family.</p>.<p>Focus on important meetings and assignments which has been handed over to you by your seniors. On the business front, you will get good growth.</p>.<p>Have an honest discussion or go out on a romantic dinner date if you are facing a glitch in your love life. Think twice before trusting someone. Actors and artists will do well.</p>.<p>You want to set a benchmark in your career and personal initiatives. Social engagements will keep you on your toes. Health will improve.</p>.<p>Keep a tab on your expenses while spending time with your loved one. Students should consult an expert before choosing a stream to avoid career confusion.</p>.<p>You will square up to your own shortcomings, and try to be more in control so that the quality of home life and relationships will both register genuine improvements.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>