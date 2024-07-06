Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest For The Period July 6 to July 19 For All Zodiac Signs

ARIES

8 of Pentacles: Hard work, apprentice

This is a period of hard work. Grind and more grind if you want to see results of your choice. Improve, polish and hone your skills. New job opportunities/ business opportunities will come to those who will are seeking them and are willing to walk the extra mile. Patience and perseverance will pay off!

Taurus

Two of Swords: Open your eyes! Remove the blindfold!



Literally do that! Are you blocking something or someone and deliberately not seeing things for what and how they are? Well, be courageous and open your heart and accept your situation. That is the first step, only then can you rectify and improve your situation. Protect your energy first and then calmly and intuitively reflect and be sure and then later take action.



Gemini

Wheel of fortune: Time is changing, Destiny, luck



Your time is changing! Life is cyclical. There is a movement forward. This could be an indication of your luck and destiny playing out. Remember what goes around, comes around so always do what is right and fair! Pay close attention to the winds of change as they will whisper the changes that are on their way.

Cancer:

The Sun: Good fortune, joy and happiness. Kids shine bright and fill your life with light!



A beautiful start to the year when you or someone close to you will be in the limelight and get a lot of applause and recognition for a work done well. It’s a period of joy, prosperity and genuine warmth and happiness. There is light all around! A super card for kids. They bring happiness. You exude vitality and confidence! A great card for those who want to conceive too.



Leo

Two of Wands: Courage and daring



Are you on the brink of a big decision? A move, a journey, a new path unfolding? Have courage and faith. This is not a time to be unsure or to doubt your decisions. Take stock, observe and surely move forward. You are on the brink of wielding more power.



Virgo

Ace of Cups: Love and emotional fulfilment



Your cup is running over! What a lovely period to give love and receive love! Surround yourself with people and hobbies and things that make you happy. Happiness and contentment should be your prime focus right now. Take a moment to feel and do exactly that you need and crave. Good news, new beginnings and blessings could be around the corner. Also honour and Cherish what you have.

Libra

Six of Cups: Home, family, love, children and grand children



Mid year starts with a little bit of nostalgia of the years gone by, of how far we have come, celebrating our kids and grand kids, parents and grand parents. A lovely time when home and hearth beckon. The bedtime stories, the family diners, the family vacations. You treasure all your memories. You start the year with a heart full of love and gratitude for what and who you have!



Scorpio

Temperance: Where heaven meets earth, balance between the spiritual and earthly



A beautiful time which calls for balance, good health, good relationships. It almost feels like a blessing from the angels. A moderate and patient approach will bring peace. Avoid extremes. A card of hope!



Sagittarius

Ace of Pentacles: New opportunities to make money, wealth creation and abundance



This period will open new doors. When you least expect god has given you an ace of pentacles. Suddenly out of nowhere new opportunities will brim, new work and wealth creation avenues and more importantly a feeling of stability and security. Confidence is high. All you need to do is act. You know intuitively what works for you and what doesn't.

Capricon

Strength: Patience, persistence



If you are recovering from an illness or a long-standing problem know that with persistence and patience, you will overcome the situation. Victory is yours but you need to tread with a quiet determination. It will take some time but the result will be in your favour. Act with maturity and patience and you will most definitely be rewarded.

Aquarius

Two of Cups: Love, Unity, compatibility, partnership



This period shows us the potency of working together. In unity lies success. Be it in love relationships or business it takes two to tango and boy if they tango well then they can set the stage on fire! A beautiful time when everything feels aligned. A great time for partnerships.

Pisces

4 of Pentacles: Hold on, preserve, do not block, be open



This signifies being prudent and holding on. It also urges us to not block or be a miser. Find the right balance in your dealings with wealth and other areas. A lack of openness will obstruct progress. Don’t be stingy with money, love, praise or help. Do not live in the past and hold on to your issues or past hurts or regrets. Be open and embrace life.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)