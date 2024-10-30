Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest For The Period 2nd November To 15th November For All Zodiac Signs

Andrii Rakov

Aries

Empress: Abundance, beauty, fertility

Your cup is overflowing with abundance, beauty, and luxury. This is a time for enjoying sumptuous feasts, exquisite jewellery, and the finer things in life. If you're trying to conceive, this period brings fertility and the possibility of new beginnings. You might also find pleasure in affairs or relationships. Your garden is thriving with all kinds of growth, and your fountain is overflowing with creativity and inspiration. Overall, this is a fortunate time filled with joy and abundance.

Taurus

Nine of wands: you have come a long way!

After a long, tiring, but rewarding journey, you can see that the end is near. Hang in there—there’s definitely light at the end of the tunnel. Throughout this process, you’ve grown stronger and wiser. From here on, things will start to come together quickly. Take a moment to appreciate yourself! You are a survivor!

Gemini

Knight of Cups: invitations, opportunities and offers

These are exciting times! You may be the bearer of new opportunities and offers, especially those related to creativity. Your creativity is overflowing. Travelling could also be beneficial, so consider taking those business or study trips. This period is particularly good for young people, as things seem to be progressing for them. Romance might be in the air, and you could meet someone special. It's a time when everything is moving forward.

Cancer

Seven of Swords: Mischief, shortcuts, theft, betrayal

It's important to be cautious right now. Pay attention to the real intentions of those around you, as there may be risks of theft, betrayal, or feeling deceived. You might also find yourself feeling lazy and looking for shortcuts in life, but that approach won't work. Instead, use diplomacy rather than aggression, and make sure everything is above board.

Leo

Nine of Pentacles: Financial Independence through hard work

Leo’s are fierce and independent and love wealth and resources. Look at your accomplishments and feel happy and satisfied. Your hard work, discipline and tenacity has helped you accomplish a lot in terms of resources and abundance. Material possessions are yours. This gives you a feeling of self confidence, self reliance and gratitude. Treat yourself! You deserve it.

Virgo

Ace of swords: focus, clarity, perspective, intellect

Stay focused on what you want to achieve and pursue it with purpose. Rely on your intellect rather than your emotions, and eliminate any distractions. A new opportunity may be on the horizon. Take action and seize the moment! Victory is within your reach—keep your vision clear!

Libra

Two of Cups: Love, Unity, compatibility, partnership

This period highlights the power of collaboration. Success comes from unity, whether in love or relationships. It's a beautiful time when everything feels in sync, making it an excellent time for partnerships.

Scorpio

Eight of pentacles: hard work, diligence, apprenticeship and skills

The period calls for hard work. Roll up your sleeves and dive straight in with diligence and focus. There are no shortcuts to physical work. It's a time to sharpen your skills and study so that success can be yours. Embrace the role of an apprentice and endure the challenging journey to become a master in your job or business. Commitment and concentration will lead you to greater achievements.

Sagittarius

The Magician: I have the power and I can do it, manifest and actualise

You can create magic. The universe is blessing you with all the resources you need to create the life you want. Your energies are potent right now. There is a responsibility to wish, think and create what you want. Go ahead with full throttle. Rev up your confidence with a heart full of gratitude!

Capricorn

Page of wands: Good news, new contracts, new journeys, news from overseas, early stages

The next 15 days may bring good news about upcoming contracts, job offers, overseas travel, or admissions for students. Take a moment to assess the situation and act with passion and enthusiasm. Many new opportunities are brewing and you may meet a lot of new people. While these connections may be in their early stages, they have the potential to grow.

Aquarius

Ace of Wands: passion, enthusiasm. It’s a Yes!

Wow it’s an Ace! May you find success in all that you do! your achievements will come from both hard work and a bit of luck. There's a spark in your relationships, whether new or old, filled with passion, enthusiasm, and positive energy. Excitement is in the air! Pursue your desires and achieve your goals. Only good vibes ahead!

Pisces

The Judgement: Resurrection, An awakening, new beginnings!

Life has given you another chance. Boy oh boy it’s a deeply spiritual awakening. Suddenly you feel renewed almost like you have woken up from a deep sleep and know exactly what to do and where to go! It’s a new you. Not everyone gets this chance. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to renew and rekindle and to be reborn. The universe will nudge you in a new direction. A very opportune time.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)