Neptune Retrograde: The Planet Of Fantasy Turns Backward, Shattering Dreams Everywhere

Neptune is one of the three outer planets of the galaxy. It is associated with dreams, fantasies, illusions, and intuitions. Generally, since it is quite far off from the Sun and the Earth, it is said to be affecting the world at large more than an individual. However, one cannot deny the effect it has on certain individuals.

This planet of fantasy has changed its travel direction from July 2. It will travel retrograde till December 7 in Pisces. And it is in the esteem company of Saturn who, too, remains retrograde in Pisces till November 29. This rendezvous promises some pushes, some shocks and some reality checks for most of us.

While the normal transit of Neptune pushes you to get lost in a dream world, fantasies, things turn upside down when it goes retrograde. Neptune’s travel backward forces you to throw away your rose-tinted glasses and see the real picture. And Saturn retrograde kind of aids it. As always during a retrograde, it is time to ‘re’ everything — reassess, rethink, and revisit among other things.

Let us see how this Neptune retrograde impacts varied zodiac signs:

Aries

Boss, you better pull up your socks and do some real work. Time to take some decisions, revisit some decisions and do some serious thinking. You might think you are at a crossroads and might find it difficult to make choices. But no more pushing decisions ahead or avoiding them. You will be forced to take decisions. These might change the course of your life for better or worse. Therefore, do reassess before sealing the choice. But don’t push things under the carpet. Your past karma might pay you a visit to remind you to be decisive.

Gemini

This Neptune retrograde might just prove to be a boon in disguise to you. It will help you regain your position in the public eye. You will be impelled to go deep within yourself to find the true purpose of your life. You will strive to be a better person and present your true self to the world which will gain you accolades — personally and professionally. Probably the dream job as well. However, everything comes at a price. Remember that there are no free lunches. Be careful you read the fine print when people offer you something or before signing a contract. Define your boundaries.

Cancer

This is no time to escape from reality or hide behind facades. If you have any desires that you have kept buried deep inside you, they will show up in some way or the other. Could be a wish, desire or even a personal trait that you have managed to keep hidden for a long time from people around you. You will be compelled to bring that all in open. It could be something as ordinary as a dream vacay or something as significant as wanting to indulge in a spiritual activity or distancing yourself from some people who might be misunderstanding you since a long time.

Scorpio

Time to put on your thinking hat and give your brain some time over your heart. Are you involved romantically with the right person? Have you been giving more than the person deserves and not getting the same in return? Re-evaluate your relationship, re-examine the values it is based on and demolish all illusions surrounding it. This retrograde is going to make you super intuitive and make you see red flags not just in your romantic relationships but in all your encounters. Count yourself blessed on that account.

Sagittarius

Family time folks. Think family issues, family tussles, family reunions… and all of this is possible. Don’t be surprised if some family member suddenly decides to plonk themselves on your doorstep after many years. Some old issues might resurface, which had remained unresolved. You will be expected to resolve them. However, don’t let all this take a toll on you, your health and your esteem. While it will be imperative to give domestic problems the required attention, self-care is also equally critical. Don’t neglect that. Rework your strategies and find a way that will keep everyone happy.