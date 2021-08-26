Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rainfall at isolated places likely today, says IMD

Mumbai and adjoining areas witnessed cloudy skies and light rainfall on Wednesday morning. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall at isolated places in city and suburbs.

The IMD on Thursday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 4.42 mm, 2.03 mm and 2.13 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.22 metres is expected at 2.20 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.03 metres is likely to occur at 8.25 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

IMD's Santacruz observatory on Wednesday recorded the maximum temperature at 31.8 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius. The Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, IMD on Wednesday said that north, central and western parts of India is likely to see subdued rainfall activity during the next four days.

During the same period, the eastern part of the country is likely to see an increase in rainfall activity, it said. The IMD said the entire monsoon trough lies close to the foothills of the Himalayas. It is likely to remain there till August 26.

"Subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over the northwest, central India and west coast during the next four days," the IMD said. Strong southerly or southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeast India are very likely to continue to prevail till August 26.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 09:20 AM IST