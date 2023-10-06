Late Marriage Causes And Effects - Late Marriage Remedies By Chirag Daruwalla

New Delhi: Marrying the right person at the right age and the right time is a privilege in itself. If the marriage is not taking place on time. The seventh house is considered the main in the birth chart for marriage, and many situations arise due to the influence of the planets on this house. Due to this delay in marriage, frequent relationships are formed and broken. The seventh house tells at what age you will get married. Many times, marriage is not possible and many times, the relationship deteriorates after marriage and separation arises; all this is due to the inauspicious sight of the planets and the weakness of the planets. Overall, when more than one inauspicious planet is affected by the seventh house, then there is a delay in marriage.

Reasons for Late Marriage



According to marriage predictions by date of birth, there is a lot of delay in marriage when bad yogas are formed from the point of view of astrology. The totals of their marriage are formed in the 27th, 29th, 31st, 33rd, 35th, and 37th years. If there is a delay in the marriage of the young men and women, then by knowing the position of their planets, when the yogas of marriage are formed can be known.

When the Sun, Mars, or Mercury aspect the Lagna or the lord of the ascendant, and Jupiter is sitting in the twelfth house, the marriage gets delayed due to high spirituality in the person.

In the Ascendant, in the seventh house, and in the twelfth house, if there is no Jupiter or benefic planet and the Moon is weak, then there are obstacles in a marriage.

If Saturn and Jupiter are in the seventh house, then there may be a delay in marriage.

If Jupiter is seventh from the Moon sign Cancer, then there are obstacles in a marriage.

If both Mercury and Venus are in the seventh house of the Kundali, then there are talks of marriage, but marriage takes place after a long time.

If there is Mars in the fourth house or ascendant house and Saturn in the seventh house, then the person is not interested in marriage.

Remedies for Delay in Marriage

The girl should bathe on Thursday by adding turmeric to the water. Do this remedy from the first Sunday of Shukla Paksha.

On Thursday, mix water, Gangajal, and turmeric in a steel pot and offer half water on the banana tree and half water on Peepal. While offering water, keep chanting Om Brihaspatiye Namah and pray for early marriage.

On Thursday, make two flour Pedas, apply turmeric tilak and gram dal on the Peda feed the white cow in the morning and pray for early marriage.

On Thursday, the girl should offer a five-gram flour laddus and a green spigot to Lord Vishnu and pray to Narayan for early marriage. Do this on four Thursdays.

The girl should feed gram dal to a white cow every Thursday and offer gram flour laddoos to Ganesh Ji, offer Bhog, and pray for early marriage.

Girls and boys should recite Ganesh Sahasranama every Thursday.

If there is a hindrance in marriage due to the Sun in the Kundali of a young man or girl, then offer water to the Sun in Brahma Muhurta daily.

Offer black sesame seeds to Lord Shiva every Saturday; it removes the obstruction of Shani and creates the sum of marriage.

Offer coconut in the flowing water of the river on Saturday; it removes the obstacles of Rahu.

Gemstone for Delay in Marriage

Rose Quartz

Wearing Quartz Rose makes a love relationship better. Rose Quartz brings love into a person's life. This Gemstone Improves Relationship.

Pearl/Moonstone

Men have been advised to wear pearls. It is believed that by doing this, you get a beautiful and suitable life partner, and your married life is also happy and joyful. At the same time, marriages are also formed at the right age.

Yellow Sapphire/Pukhraj

Pukhraj is considered good for women, especially for those women who are facing delays in marriage. Those women who are facing problems in their married life also get benefits by wearing Pukhraj. But the thing to keep in mind is that if you are from Libra or Taurus, then you should not wear Pukhraj.

Opal

Opal gemstone represents Venus, and wearing it increases love between couples. Wearing opal gemstones gives a person love in life.

Emerald/Panna

Emerald gemstone is beneficial for a marriage. Emerald gives positivity to couples suffering from strained relationships. It works on the communication part of a relationship.

Neelam/Blue Sapphire

It is considered auspicious to wear Sapphire gemstones for the people of Capricorn and Aquarius, owned by Saturn. By wearing this gemstone, the ill effects of Shani are reduced, and the chances of marriage start forming.

