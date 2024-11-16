Here's What The Cards Suggest From November 16 To 29 For All Zodiacs

Universal Theme for the next 15 days – The Sun: Food fortune, joy and happiness. Kids shine bright and fill your life with light

Aries

Ace of Swords: Razor sharp focus

Cut through the lies, deceit, and any confusion that may be there. Focus on what you want and where you want to be. This card asks you to use intellect over emotions and head over heart to take decisions. It’s an ace so go full hog; victory will be yours.

Taurus

Temperance: Where heaven meets earth, balance between the spiritual and earthly

A beautiful time that calls for balance, good health, and good relationships. It almost feels like a blessing from angels. A moderate and patient approach will bring peace. Avoid extremes. A card of hope.

Cancer

Six of Cups: Home, family, love, children and grandchildren

This period starts with a little bit of nostalgia of bygone years, of how far you have come, celebrating children and grandchildren, parents and grandparents. A lovely time when home and hearth beckon. Bedtime stories, family dinners, and family vacations – you treasure all your memories. You start the year with gratitude for what and who you have.

Gemini

The World: Completion, travel, it’s all coming together

There could be journeys to distant lands. A feeling of fruition and completion. Like it’s all coming together and making sense. A beautiful card. Feel the energy. Sense the calm of accomplishment and completion. It could also mean that one cycle is completing and very soon a new one will begin.

Leo

Ace of Cups: Love and emotional fulfilment

What a lovely period to give love and receive love. Celestial blessings. Surround yourself with people and hobbies and things that make you happy. Happiness and contentment should be your prime focus right now. Take a moment to feel and do exactly that you need and crave. Good news, new beginnings and blessings could be around the corner. Honour and cherish what you have.

Virgo

Three of Cups: Joy de vivre, friendship, possible affairs, pregnancy, emotional connections

This period could signify a time of celebration with friends. Perhaps a perfect setting for being flirtatious or having an affair if that’s what you want. Joy for sure. However, make sure that you are not whiling away your time or keeping yourself away from important chores. Fun is in the air but not at the cost of your responsibilities. Partnerships and friendships thrive.

Libra

Death: Major changes, transformation, endings, let go

Is your gut telling you that’s it’s over? Well it is then. Time will force you to confront your worst fears and take the right path. No shortcuts. Sometimes you have to be brave and face what is in front of us. That is the true path. Move on, let go that which doesn’t serve you.

Yes it’s emotional, after all you are only human. However, one day you will look back in gratitude that you were courageous enough.

Scorpio

Ace of Pentacles: New opportunities to make money

This period will open new doors. When you least expect god has given you an ace of pentacles. Suddenly out of nowhere new opportunities will brim, new work and wealth creation avenues and more importantly a feeling of stability and security. Confidence is high. All you need to do is act. You know intuitively what works for you and what doesn’t.

Sagittarius

King of Cups: Mature, respected, trustworthy, empathetic

Use your emotions to guide you. Be the person who embodies all the above. Delve deep in your intuition to find life’s answers. There is an energy which allows you to be sensitive yet passionate, fiery yet dependable! Health and vitality shine! Be trustworthy, yet define clear boundaries.

Capricorn

Strength: Patience, persistence

If you are recovering from an illness or a long-standing problem know that with persistence and patience, you will overcome the situation. Victory is yours but you need to tread with a quiet determination. It will take some time but the result will be in your favour. Act with maturity and patience and you will most definitely be rewarded.

Aquarius

Queen of Pentcles: Mother figure, care, feminine energy

This signifies a good phase financially when you will feel secure and content. Your hard work will have paid off. It also represents a mother figure who always puts her family and loved ones first. A sensible lady. If your juggling too many family obligations the message is that you have the inherent required resources, just tap onto them. The energy of the card is feminine, kind, rooted and asks you to be in touch with your natural rhythm.

Pisces

The Judgement: Resurrection, an awakening, new beginnings

Life has given you another chance. It’s a deeply spiritual awakening. Suddenly you feel renewed almost like you have woken up from a deep sleep and know exactly what to do and where to go. It’s a new you. Not everyone gets this chance. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to renew and rekindle and to be reborn. The universe will nudge you in a new direction. An opportune time.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)