Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, September 9, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Financial matters may cause stress. At the workplace, you may feel as if you are being ignored. Don't bother about what others think.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Spend more time with your spouse, children as it will improve your bond with them. Take care of your mental, physical well-being.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You would be able to solve complicated issues in the workplace. Travelling is on the cards. Your soft nature will win everyone's heart.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your performance at the job will impress your seniors. Sportspersons will get new opportunities. Those in the hotel industry will do well.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Politicians would be able to implement their plans. Short term gains are possible in shipping and retail business. Your life partner will keep you happy

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Don't hold on to old projects/ assignments, instead, find new ones and move ahead. Clear all your debt or else financial stress will increase.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Legal matters will be in your favour. Surround yourself with happy and optimistic people and stay away from negative ones.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

What looks good in theory, may prove otherwise in practice. Avoid making risky decisions. Discuss your problems with your well-wishers or a professional advisor.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Those in the creative fields may earn rich dividends. Those who are dating will get more serious about their relationship. Love is in the air.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Your plans may get failed and you may face problems from your clients' end. Domestic life will up your stress. Keep your mind calm.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Trading will be beneficial for you. You may bag a big contract on the professional front. Romantic relationship will be fine.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Take care of your family life. Clash is likely to occur at home between family members. Your health needs care.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in