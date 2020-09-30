Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, September 30, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Cut down expenses. Avoid being overconfident or else you may end up making wrong decisions. Your aggressive, rude behaviour may lead to troubles.</p>.<p>Sportspersons and artists will earn fame. Finish your pending tasks. Romantic relationship will be fine. You may meet your old friends.</p>.<p>Grand plans are embarked upon now. Expect better returns in business. Along with friends, you will also be appreciated by foes.</p>.<p>There might be more liabilities on your shoulder at the workplace. Trading in the stock market could be risky. Watch out your tone.</p>.<p>Focus on deadlines and the commitments you have made to seniors. Sportspersons will do well. Seniors may keep an eye on your work.</p>.<p>Be firm on your decision as today is a testing time of your abilities and knowledge which you have gathered in the past. Avoid junk food.</p>.<p>A new source of income is expected to come your way. An unexpected area might bring you a few benefits. Family life will be happy.</p>.<p>Instead of overthinking about an issue, try to share it with your partner. Show and give your lover/ spouse much-needed love and care.</p>.<p>Trading activities will be beneficial. You may secure a big contract. Travelling is on the cards. Romantic relationship will be fine.</p>.<p><strong> </strong>Job prospects can be excellent. It is possible that a promotion or pay raise will come your way. Don't neglect your health.</p>.<p>You have to be pre-planned if you want to achieve your goals. Express your true feelings to your partner. Politicians will do well.</p>.<p>It's a good time for applying yourself to projects that require attention to detail. Self-improvement is the key today. Stay optimistic.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>