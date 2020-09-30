Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, September 30, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Cut down expenses. Avoid being overconfident or else you may end up making wrong decisions. Your aggressive, rude behaviour may lead to troubles.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Sportspersons and artists will earn fame. Finish your pending tasks. Romantic relationship will be fine. You may meet your old friends.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Grand plans are embarked upon now. Expect better returns in business. Along with friends, you will also be appreciated by foes.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

There might be more liabilities on your shoulder at the workplace. Trading in the stock market could be risky. Watch out your tone.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Focus on deadlines and the commitments you have made to seniors. Sportspersons will do well. Seniors may keep an eye on your work.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Be firm on your decision as today is a testing time of your abilities and knowledge which you have gathered in the past. Avoid junk food.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

A new source of income is expected to come your way. An unexpected area might bring you a few benefits. Family life will be happy.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Instead of overthinking about an issue, try to share it with your partner. Show and give your lover/ spouse much-needed love and care.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Trading activities will be beneficial. You may secure a big contract. Travelling is on the cards. Romantic relationship will be fine.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Job prospects can be excellent. It is possible that a promotion or pay raise will come your way. Don't neglect your health.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You have to be pre-planned if you want to achieve your goals. Express your true feelings to your partner. Politicians will do well.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

It's a good time for applying yourself to projects that require attention to detail. Self-improvement is the key today. Stay optimistic.

