Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, September 29, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: The feel-good factor in your life comes through the positive and loving vibes you share with your loved ones. Those in the steel industry might get some good news.

Taurus: By taking charge of your life and coming across as someone reliable, you will gain the respect and admiration of your colleagues and seniors.

Gemini: Your guidance to your co-worker will be helpful to complete the projects in time. You will be in the good books of your seniors and bosses.

Cancer: Avoid unworthy expenses and wastage, and be wary that your lust for money doesn’t make you irrational. Use your time wisely.

Leo: Leos are good parents, and they know how to handle children. Athletes and film stars will get good opportunities. It is a good day for a short trip with your partner.

Virgo: You may find yourself taking centre stage as your ideas are appreciated, people are willing to act on your suggestions. Meetings will be productive.

Libra: There is repose and peace in your life and affairs. You are strengthening yourself and your faith. You will be focused on your long term goals.

Scorpio: Making practical plans for the future and setting realistic timeframes will ensure that you are not disappointed. Take care of your belongings today.

Sagittarius: Refrain from making major decisions, especially related to new projects and deals. Focus on your goals and believe in your actions.

Capricorn: Your social honour will constantly be under threat. Be vigilant while driving as well as of your enemies.

Aquarius: You should take every possible care for avoiding quarrels and conflicts. Your health needs a lot of care.

Pisces: If you want to improve yourself, listen to what critics have to say. Happiness will prevail. Having a healthy discussion with your spouse will bring clarity.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 07:00 AM IST