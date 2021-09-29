e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 06:36 PM IST

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, September 29, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Nilikash P Pradhan
Pixabay

Pixabay

Advertisement

Aries: The feel-good factor in your life comes through the positive and loving vibes you share with your loved ones. Those in the steel industry might get some good news.

Taurus: By taking charge of your life and coming across as someone reliable, you will gain the respect and admiration of your colleagues and seniors.

Gemini: Your guidance to your co-worker will be helpful to complete the projects in time. You will be in the good books of your seniors and bosses.

Cancer: Avoid unworthy expenses and wastage, and be wary that your lust for money doesn’t make you irrational. Use your time wisely.

Leo: Leos are good parents, and they know how to handle children. Athletes and film stars will get good opportunities. It is a good day for a short trip with your partner.

Virgo: You may find yourself taking centre stage as your ideas are appreciated, people are willing to act on your suggestions. Meetings will be productive.

Libra: There is repose and peace in your life and affairs. You are strengthening yourself and your faith. You will be focused on your long term goals.

Scorpio: Making practical plans for the future and setting realistic timeframes will ensure that you are not disappointed. Take care of your belongings today.

Sagittarius: Refrain from making major decisions, especially related to new projects and deals. Focus on your goals and believe in your actions.

Capricorn: Your social honour will constantly be under threat. Be vigilant while driving as well as of your enemies.

Aquarius: You should take every possible care for avoiding quarrels and conflicts. Your health needs a lot of care.

Pisces: If you want to improve yourself, listen to what critics have to say. Happiness will prevail. Having a healthy discussion with your spouse will bring clarity.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 07:00 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal