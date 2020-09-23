Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, September 23, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will find success in your strategic plans. On the business front, profit will increase. Work pressure is likely to increase.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Those in the field of business will have a successful day. Cheer up your spouse whose in the bad mood. Don’t worry about enemies.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You need to win your partner's trust. Stay loyal with him/her and shed away that careless attitude. Foreign projects are on the cards.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Strengthen your position in the workplace. Be ready for more work responsibilities. You will be at your creative best.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Like a lion, you will be the king today. Prosperity, success is on the cards. Romantic relationship will be fine. You may win a legal battle.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Don’t waste your time doing extra or outside work. Investment will be better than trading in stocks today. Family life will be happy.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

At the workplace, superiors will appreciate your honesty and commitment. Business meetings will be productive. Control your anger.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Meeting family and friends will make you happy. A legal matter may end in your favour. Increase in assets is likely.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

This is the time to reorganize your funds. There will be a success in the job. Domestic problems may increase your temper.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You are confident of achieving your goals now. Higher authorities might put more responsibilities in you. Take care of your health.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Today things are going to work in your favour. Work pressure is going to increase. Do not postpone your work. Romance is in the air.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Health-related problems may arise. You may be in a confuses state of mind at the workplace. Financial stress may up your tensions.

