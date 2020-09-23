Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, September 23, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You will find success in your strategic plans. On the business front, profit will increase. Work pressure is likely to increase.</p>.<p>Those in the field of business will have a successful day. Cheer up your spouse whose in the bad mood. Don’t worry about enemies.</p>.<p>You need to win your partner's trust. Stay loyal with him/her and shed away that careless attitude. Foreign projects are on the cards.</p>.<p>Strengthen your position in the workplace. Be ready for more work responsibilities. You will be at your creative best.</p>.<p>Like a lion, you will be the king today. Prosperity, success is on the cards. Romantic relationship will be fine. You may win a legal battle.</p>.<p>Don’t waste your time doing extra or outside work. Investment will be better than trading in stocks today. Family life will be happy.</p>.<p>At the workplace, superiors will appreciate your honesty and commitment. Business meetings will be productive. Control your anger.</p>.<p>Meeting family and friends will make you happy. A legal matter may end in your favour. Increase in assets is likely.</p>.<p>This is the time to reorganize your funds. There will be a success in the job. Domestic problems may increase your temper.</p>.<p>You are confident of achieving your goals now. Higher authorities might put more responsibilities in you. Take care of your health.</p>.<p>Today things are going to work in your favour. Work pressure is going to increase. Do not postpone your work. Romance is in the air.</p>.<p>Health-related problems may arise. You may be in a confuses state of mind at the workplace. Financial stress may up your tensions.</p> . <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>