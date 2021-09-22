Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, September 22, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Try to avoid stress and relax more. Eat more raw fruits and vegetables. Expect problems in love and friendships today.

Taurus: You will look for new opportunities at the workplace. There can be progress in the music and film sector. Romantic relationships will blossom.

Gemini: Certain problems don’t get resolved too quickly; they need time. So today, even if you pour more effort, they are not going to vanish.

Cancer: Tell your partner what you need and what you’re looking for. He/she is entitled to know. Travel is highly recommended.

Leo: You know you’ve been pushing yourself too hard and not making enough time to breathe and feel. Putting limits on your social life will make you so happy in the long run.

Virgo: Money has a way of coming and going, and it may seem beyond your control, so surrender might be your best option. Don’t get attached to your bank balance.

Libra: You will find that your aggression will rise, and you might be a bit more rude or difficult to get along in comparison to the past. But you will make progress professionally.

Scorpio: You might lose certain opportunities but remember this loss is temporary in nature. Eventually, things will work out for you.

Sagittarius: You need to pray. This will help reduce hurdles in your coming future and also keep your family life more joyful.

Capricorn: Time is good to contribute some money for home shopping. Sharing your ideas and feelings with your partner or friends will boost your confidence.

Aquarius: Don’t experiment with anything today at your workplace to complete your assignments or projects; they might get delayed. Small quarrels might occur at home.

Pisces: Use common sense for purchasing things. Unless it’s absolutely necessary, don’t buy anything that requires a large investment.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 07:00 AM IST