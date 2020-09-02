Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, September 2, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Health will be troublesome. Misunderstandings are likely to occur in the workplace. Keep your anger under control. Drive cautiously.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You would be able to complete your assignments on time. Your day will go smoothly. Financial problems will get solved. You will take the right decisions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Those in the field of real estate will do well. Seek advice from an experienced person if you are facing problems on the professional front.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Love will change your life's outlook. Those in the field of business will earn more profits. Workload will keep you on your toes.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

New avenues and opportunities unfurl, excitement runs high, new ideas come to you and you might embark upon an adventure trip to pursue your dreams.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You would be in a dilemma, on how to get the desired results. Unexpected and unforeseen situations have to be tackled quite carefully.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your mind will be in a disturbed state. Delay in work or minor disappointment at home may up your stress. Be careful while taking to your seniors.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

This is a good time to make a switch in career. Singles may find their perfect match. Spend quality time with your family, it will help bust your stress.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

On the work front, you will see some positive changes. You will be at your creative best. Nevertheless, be careful not to act imprudently.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Avoid acting rude with others. Your married life may hit a rough patch. Your life partner’s behaviour may be suspicious. Take care of your father's health.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Your confidence and self-belief will improve, but your efforts may not give you satisfying results. Minor arguments are likely to happen with the spouse.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Your desires may get fulfilled. Prosperity, name and fame are on the cards. Income is likely to increase. Superiors will appreciate your work.

