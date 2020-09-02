Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, September 2, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Health will be troublesome. Misunderstandings are likely to occur in the workplace. Keep your anger under control. Drive cautiously.</p>.<p>You would be able to complete your assignments on time. Your day will go smoothly. Financial problems will get solved. You will take the right decisions.</p>.<p>Those in the field of real estate will do well. Seek advice from an experienced person if you are facing problems on the professional front.</p>.<p>Love will change your life's outlook. Those in the field of business will earn more profits. Workload will keep you on your toes.</p>.<p>New avenues and opportunities unfurl, excitement runs high, new ideas come to you and you might embark upon an adventure trip to pursue your dreams.</p>.<p>You would be in a dilemma, on how to get the desired results. Unexpected and unforeseen situations have to be tackled quite carefully.</p>.<p> Your mind will be in a disturbed state. Delay in work or minor disappointment at home may up your stress. Be careful while taking to your seniors.</p>.<p>This is a good time to make a switch in career. Singles may find their perfect match. Spend quality time with your family, it will help bust your stress.</p>.<p>On the work front, you will see some positive changes. You will be at your creative best. Nevertheless, be careful not to act imprudently.</p>.<p>Avoid acting rude with others. Your married life may hit a rough patch. Your life partner’s behaviour may be suspicious. Take care of your father's health.</p>.<p>Your confidence and self-belief will improve, but your efforts may not give you satisfying results. Minor arguments are likely to happen with the spouse.</p>.<p>Your desires may get fulfilled. Prosperity, name and fame are on the cards. Income is likely to increase. Superiors will appreciate your work.<br></p>. <p><em><strong>(To view our epaper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>