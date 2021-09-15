Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, September 15, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Hasty decisions are not advisable today. In business small loses may occur. Sportspersons, artists, and musicians will face a few struggles. Consistency must be there in studies for students.

Taurus: You must slow down and assess the result of your financial actions, because you have made some commitments that you cannot afford in order to keep your finances afloat.

Gemini: You will be able to solve complicated problems in I.T. or computer industry. Try to maintain your fame in sports and politics. Your soft nature will help you in finalising business deals. Travel is likely today.

Cancer: You are particular about your work and that will impress your boss. In sports, new chances can come your way. Business opportunities in hotel construction sectors will be there.

Leo: Stop negative thinking and positively express your feelings to your partner. You will be successful in business deals and politics. If you trust your friends they will trust you.

Virgo: Don’t open up your secrets to your friends. There will be stability in business. You will make good progress in political and social sectors.

Libra: Think of women as equal partners and treat them with respect. There will be success in business politics, social work and love affairs.

Scorpio: Some indecent people may upset you but you try to be cool. Blood pressure, stomach, and cold problems may arise.

Sagittarius: You will start dealing with people at high levels. There will be pace and harmony with partners and new associations will help you in your journey.

Capricorn: You have a quick, keen mind with educational and literary interests. You can obtain a prize jointly with others for your talents.

Aquarius: With careful management of money you will stand to gain. There may be a raise or a new job offer. Step up when opportunity arises.

Pisces: You will place your ideas in such a way that it must not hurt others feelings at work place. Business deals will find success today.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 07:00 AM IST