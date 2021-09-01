Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, September 1, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: New opportunities are on the cards. You should learn a new skill, something that gives a boost to your career. You may be given new responsibilities at home and the workplace.

Taurus: Those who are married may feel that their bond is becoming stronger. You may invest money in a property. You may spend some fun and quality time with your close friends.

Gemini: You will give your 100% in whatever you do today. The income is likely to increase. You may visit a holy place with your parents. Avoid taking risks on the business front.

Cancer: Those in the field of politics and sports are likely to progress well. Your organisational skills will be appreciated by your seniors and higher authorities. Meditate regularly.

Leo: Move slowly and diligently, and the results you want should manifest. The right people will appreciate you, be patient. Don’t buy things that are not important to you right now.

Virgo: The progress will be substandard and you might lose certain opportunities, but remember this loss is temporary in nature. Things will surely work out for you eventually.

Libra: Delays and obstacles may affect your peace of mind. Do not lose your temper, keep calm. Neglecting minor health problems may land you in trouble, so be careful.

Scorpio: Try to be patient with yourself and more caring about your physical needs. Before expressing and forcing your viewpoints on others, and see the other side of the story.

Sagittarius: You may move to another city or a state for career purposes. Changes may have a positive effect on both, personal and professional life. Gains, rewards are on the cards.

Capricorn: Put networking into high gear by being a leader instead of a follower. Stop being shy in matters related to love and professional life. Keep an eye on your expenses.

Aquarius: Those in politics will have a successful day. You may gain special recognition on the social front. You will defeat your competitors and give a new direction to your career.

Pisces: Success will follow you. Your friends will help you when needed. Your fickle behaviour may create problems in personal relationships. Worklife will keep you on your toes.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 07:38 AM IST