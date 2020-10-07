Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, October 7, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p><strong>Aries: </strong>Do not get distracted, focus on your work and responsibilities. You may get a chance to indulge in your favourite hobby. Journalists will have an exciting day.</p>.<p><strong>Taurus: </strong>New opportunities are around the corner. Develop new skills. Attending an online workshop/ conference may benefit you.</p>.<p><strong>Gemini: </strong>Avoid arguing with your family/ relatives, or else it will affect the family's harmony. Strike a balance between work and family life.</p>.<p><strong>Cancer: </strong>You will make some positive changes in your lifestyle. Overall, it is a good and favourable day for you. Ease your mood swings.</p>.<p><strong>Leo: </strong>Major losses in the stock market are on the cards, so trade with care. Be cautious at every moment. Stay away from negative people.</p>.<p><strong>Virgo: </strong>It is going to be an easy day as the workload will decrease. You would get plenty of time for domestic affairs. Love life needs attention.</p>.<p><strong>Libra: </strong>Making important decisions without consulting your partner could create misunderstandings. Take financial decisions with the utmost care.</p>.<p><strong>Scorpio: </strong>Attend social functions with necessary precautions. Increase your speed and finish all your pending tasks on time. Control your anger.</p>.<p><strong>Sagittarius: </strong>There will be gains through speculative activities. Co-operation from associates/ colleagues is likely. Consult an expert before starting a new venture.</p>.<p><strong>Capricorn: </strong>You may get contemplative about personal issues. Spending time with loved ones will ease your worries. Family life will be happy.</p>.<p><strong>Aquarius: </strong>Health may be troublesome. Due to past days exertion, you might feel tired. Don't make emotionally driven decisions. Avoid junk food.</p>.<p><strong>Pisces: </strong>Good relations with seniors will pay you good dividends. You may make quick success. Those who are unemployed may get a job. </p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>