Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, October 7, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Aries: Do not get distracted, focus on your work and responsibilities. You may get a chance to indulge in your favourite hobby. Journalists will have an exciting day.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Taurus: New opportunities are around the corner. Develop new skills. Attending an online workshop/ conference may benefit you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Gemini: Avoid arguing with your family/ relatives, or else it will affect the family's harmony. Strike a balance between work and family life.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Cancer: You will make some positive changes in your lifestyle. Overall, it is a good and favourable day for you. Ease your mood swings.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Leo: Major losses in the stock market are on the cards, so trade with care. Be cautious at every moment. Stay away from negative people.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Virgo: It is going to be an easy day as the workload will decrease. You would get plenty of time for domestic affairs. Love life needs attention.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Libra: Making important decisions without consulting your partner could create misunderstandings. Take financial decisions with the utmost care.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Scorpio: Attend social functions with necessary precautions. Increase your speed and finish all your pending tasks on time. Control your anger.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Sagittarius: There will be gains through speculative activities. Co-operation from associates/ colleagues is likely. Consult an expert before starting a new venture.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Capricorn: You may get contemplative about personal issues. Spending time with loved ones will ease your worries. Family life will be happy.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Aquarius: Health may be troublesome. Due to past days exertion, you might feel tired. Don't make emotionally driven decisions. Avoid junk food.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Pisces: Good relations with seniors will pay you good dividends. You may make quick success. Those who are unemployed may get a job.

