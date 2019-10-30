Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, October 30, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your ability to see through issues and hard work will help you. Seniors will appreciate your work. Focus on your business. A friend from the opposite sex will influence you positively.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Try to finish your work before the afternoon. Think twice before making a decision and it is advisable to consult your loved one if you are unable to make any.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Afternoon luck accompanies you everywhere. In the morning your spouse will guide you. Don’t lose temper.  The opposite sex will help in solving your problems related to love life.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You may have to sacrifice something in order to bring peace in your married life. Go ahead and be positive about life. There will be an increase in income. You will get honour in service.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Romantic relationship may hit a rough patch. Be diplomatic and face the problems with a positive attitude. If you are truthful and real, nothing will affect you.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your partner will lend his/her support mentally and emotionally. You may also think of changing your job or career. Home, love and good friends will increase your happiness.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You may visit a picturesque place in some foreign country along with a spouse or your family. You will also be recognised for your hard work in society.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

There is probability of getting indications of betterment on financial front. Take final decision regarding financial transactions and investment by keeping your financial position in mind.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Complete important assignments today. You might think of spending the evening with your life partner but may not get possible due to workload.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Don’t make a spectacle of yourself. Your temper will get you in trouble. Your co-worker may give you stress. Take care of your financial assets.

