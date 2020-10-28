Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, October 28, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You may make profits with help of associates. Buying a new home is likely. Those who are single should meet new people and mingle. If in a relationship, take things slow.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

People related to automobile, cotton or import-export sector will do well. New opportunities are on the cards for budding and sportspersons. Take care of mental health.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will be in a romantic mood and would spend most of your time with partner. Students will succeed in exams, parents & elders will help you in choosing the right stream.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You should stay alert and careful as problems may appear from anywhere and anytime. Health may be troublesome. You may feel disturbed emotionally. Stay strong.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Avoid involving into pointless arguments. Express your views but don't force your views on others. Don't waste your time in convincing people. Love life will bloom.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

A lot may happen today in your interests. Your romantic life will get more exciting and passionate. Your bond with your spouse/ lover will become stronger.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You may form a new business or a venture in association with a friend or an acquaintance. Your possessive attitude can spoil the marital and romantic bliss. Avoid junk food.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Meditation and other relaxation techniques will help you tide over the bumps today. Do not get depressed if seniors don't appreciate your work, keep doing your best.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You will be in an enthusiastic mood and will feel good about yourself. With constant hard work and efforts, you would be soon able to achieve desired success.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

New projects may come to your way which will give a push to your career. Present your thoughts and ideas carefully in front of seniors to avoid misunderstandings.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

There is expansion in several spheres. It is advisable that you make thoughtful investment for future. Gains come, and so do happiness. A wish is likely to be fulfilled.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Legal and foreign matters must be handled tactfully. You handle the public effectively, and are strong in organisational work. Take precaution while doing financial transaction.

