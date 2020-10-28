Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, October 28, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You may make profits with help of associates. Buying a new home is likely. Those who are single should meet new people and mingle. If in a relationship, take things slow.</p>.<p>People related to automobile, cotton or import-export sector will do well. New opportunities are on the cards for budding and sportspersons. Take care of mental health.</p>.<p>You will be in a romantic mood and would spend most of your time with partner. Students will succeed in exams, parents & elders will help you in choosing the right stream.</p>.<p>You should stay alert and careful as problems may appear from anywhere and anytime. Health may be troublesome. You may feel disturbed emotionally. Stay strong.</p>.<p>Avoid involving into pointless arguments. Express your views but don't force your views on others. Don't waste your time in convincing people. Love life will bloom.</p>.<p>A lot may happen today in your interests. Your romantic life will get more exciting and passionate. Your bond with your spouse/ lover will become stronger.</p>.<p>You may form a new business or a venture in association with a friend or an acquaintance. Your possessive attitude can spoil the marital and romantic bliss. Avoid junk food.</p>.<p>Meditation and other relaxation techniques will help you tide over the bumps today. Do not get depressed if seniors don't appreciate your work, keep doing your best.</p>.<p>You will be in an enthusiastic mood and will feel good about yourself. With constant hard work and efforts, you would be soon able to achieve desired success.</p>.<p>New projects may come to your way which will give a push to your career. Present your thoughts and ideas carefully in front of seniors to avoid misunderstandings.</p>.<p>There is expansion in several spheres. It is advisable that you make thoughtful investment for future. Gains come, and so do happiness. A wish is likely to be fulfilled.</p>.<p>Legal and foreign matters must be handled tactfully. You handle the public effectively, and are strong in organisational work. Take precaution while doing financial transaction.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>