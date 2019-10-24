Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, October 24, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be patient and wait, things will improve. Today possibility of minor illness or injury is likely. Be careful while on wheels. Unexpected gains are likely today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today, unexpected communication from someone special is likely to brighten your day. You will form lasting friendships with worthy people.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

There could be marital strife and misunderstandings with loved ones. There may even be litigation, police complaints and a messy turn to events.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The current running phase is not in your favour. You will have to work hard even for minor achievement. You need to look after the administrative side of your business with extra care.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You will have close associations and possibly the kindling of a new romance. Family outings or a vacation is on the cards. Assignments will get completed on time.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Job prospects can be excellent if you are willing to experiment and take a chance at something new. It is possible that a promotion or pay raise will come your way quite unexpectedly.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You might meet people which will get useful for your current business, but don’t trust them blindly. Those in sports and film sector may get honoured for their performance.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Don’t settle for anything less and don’t undersell yourself. There will be huge expenses as you will make purchases for the family. Health will improve.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Be friendly with your children if you want them to share their feelings with you. You may spend some beautiful time with your life partner. Avoid junk food.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Your ideas and innovation will impress your higher authorities. Singles may find someone special. Couples will have a romantic day.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Competition is everywhere and in every sector, all you have to do is work hard as luck is by your side chances of getting success is high. Writers will do well.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Today you will successfully complete responsibilities at the workplace which had been put on your shoulders by higher authority. You will gain more information and knowledge in your field.

