Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, October 24, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Be patient and wait, things will improve. Today possibility of minor illness or injury is likely. Be careful while on wheels. Unexpected gains are likely today.</p>.<p>Today, unexpected communication from someone special is likely to brighten your day. You will form lasting friendships with worthy people.</p>.<p>There could be marital strife and misunderstandings with loved ones. There may even be litigation, police complaints and a messy turn to events.</p>.<p>The current running phase is not in your favour. You will have to work hard even for minor achievement. You need to look after the administrative side of your business with extra care.</p>.<p>You will have close associations and possibly the kindling of a new romance. Family outings or a vacation is on the cards. Assignments will get completed on time.</p>.<p>Job prospects can be excellent if you are willing to experiment and take a chance at something new. It is possible that a promotion or pay raise will come your way quite unexpectedly.</p>.<p>You might meet people which will get useful for your current business, but don't trust them blindly. Those in sports and film sector may get honoured for their performance.</p>.<p>Don't settle for anything less and don't undersell yourself. There will be huge expenses as you will make purchases for the family. Health will improve.</p>.<p>Be friendly with your children if you want them to share their feelings with you. You may spend some beautiful time with your life partner. Avoid junk food.</p>.<p>Your ideas and innovation will impress your higher authorities. Singles may find someone special. Couples will have a romantic day.</p>.<p>Competition is everywhere and in every sector, all you have to do is work hard as luck is by your side chances of getting success is high. Writers will do well.</p>.<p>Today you will successfully complete responsibilities at the workplace which had been put on your shoulders by higher authority. You will gain more information and knowledge in your field.</p>