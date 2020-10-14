Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, October 14, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You would take challenges head-on. Gains are on the cards. You will taste success after putting in so much hard work. A new vehicle is on the card.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Marital life may hit a rough patch. Personal matters may up throw up difficulties at you. Financial losses are on the cards, be careful.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Learn to appreciate and value your own capabilities. Self-love is the key to happiness. Avoid overthinking and take care of mental health.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Travelling is likely. Keep a tab on your eating habits. Health may be troublesome. Avoid arguing with your life partner. Use money wisely.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

People would enjoy being in your company. Your ideas will be appreciated. Singles may find their special one. Your creativity will peak.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Take care of financial problems as soon as they arise. Choose your words wisely while communicating. Pay attention to your love life.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your enthusiasm and energy will attract everyone around you. Avoid eating junk as much as possible. Bring positive changes in lifestyle.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Speculating activities may lead to losses. Don't let your ego ruin the marital bliss. You may suffer from fever. Stamina may dip.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Instead of asking others for advice, talk to your parents. Romance is in the air. Your philosophical nature will win hearts.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Make sure you finish all your pending projects before the deadline. Try to learn from your seniors' experiences. Keep your ego away.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will make resounding progress in whatever you do. Love life will bloom. Spend time with people who make you happy.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You are absolutely unshakeable once your decisions are made. Do not overreact in matters related to professional/ personal life.

