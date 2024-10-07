 Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, October 09, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
e-Paper Get App
HomeHoroscopeDaily Horoscope for Wednesday, October 09, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, October 09, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 11:27 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Today is a day for expanding your horizons while focusing on studies and career. Seek adventure and personal growth.

Finance: Expect expenditures on travel, higher education, legal matters, and household needs.

Career: Success is likely for those in education, law, automobile, publication, and communication fields.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Government Extends Bid Submission Deadline For Thane Elevated Road And Twin Tunnel Projects By 60 Days
Mumbai: Government Extends Bid Submission Deadline For Thane Elevated Road And Twin Tunnel Projects By 60 Days
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde's Illness And DCM Ajit Pawar's Absence Lead To Postponement Of Cabinet Meeting Amid Dhangar Stir
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde's Illness And DCM Ajit Pawar's Absence Lead To Postponement Of Cabinet Meeting Amid Dhangar Stir
Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences 38-Year-Old Bhandup Man to 20 Years Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl
Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences 38-Year-Old Bhandup Man to 20 Years Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl
Maharashtra: DyCM Devendra Fadnavis And DCM Ajit Pawar Launch Solar Power Initiative For 242 Lift Irrigation Schemes In Solapur
Maharashtra: DyCM Devendra Fadnavis And DCM Ajit Pawar Launch Solar Power Initiative For 242 Lift Irrigation Schemes In Solapur

Domestic & Love Life: Enjoy exciting new experiences with your family or partner, but be mindful of potential disputes or health issues within the family.

Health: Some may suffer from throat, nerves, skin, ear problems, hip pain, or sciatica.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Red and Purple

TAURUS

Today is ideal for enjoying entertainment and exploring new philosophies and cultures.

Finance: Expect expenditures related to children, entertainment, travel, education, and family needs.

Career: Success is likely in networking, journalism, entertainment, share market, publishing, travel, and academia.

Domestic & Love Life: Enjoyment with family and possibly a connection with someone from a different background.

Health: Health is generally fine, but some may suffer from throat infections, liver issues, or thigh problems.

Lucky Number: 6 and 9

Lucky Color: Pink and Maroon



GEMINI

A day for deep thinking, transformation, and household activities.

Finance: Expect expenditures on education, vehicle, family needs, investments, and joint finances.

Career: Success is likely in education, communication, publication, research, psychology, and finance.

Domestic & Love Life: Good day for household activities, study, and deep conversations with loved ones.

Health: Some may suffer from throat, toothache, eye, breathing problems, reproductive system issues, or stress.

Lucky Number: 5 and 7

Lucky Color: Green and Black


CANCER

Focus on partnerships, collaboration, travel, and investments.

Finance: Expect expenditures on health, communication, travel, partnerships, and legal matters.

Career: Success is likely in journalism, tourism, literature, publication, law, consultancy, and public relations.

Domestic & Love Life: Strengthen bonds with your partner, possibly through travel or shared activities.

Health: Some may suffer from cough, cold, throat pain, breathing issues, lower back pain, or kidney problems.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Silver and Pink

LEO

Focus on health, daily routines, and maturity of investments.

Finance: Expect expenditures on travel, medical treatment, health, pets, and investments.

Career: Success is likely in finance, banking, communication, healthcare, fitness, and service industries.

Domestic & Love Life: Domestic life may be busy with daily activities and possibly a long journey with family.

Health: Some may suffer from skin issues, throat problems, digestion issues, or stress.

Lucky Number: 1 and 4

Lucky Color: Orange and Green

VIRGO

Focus on your career with an emphasis on creativity and romance.

Finance: Expect expenditures on advertising, communication, health, personality, hobbies, children, and entertainment.

Career: Success is likely in advertising, communication, publication, arts, entertainment, and sports.

Domestic & Love Life: A wonderful day to spend time with loved ones, though work responsibilities may take priority.

Health: Some may suffer from bronchitis, knee pain, heart issues, or spine problems.

Lucky Number: 5 and 1

Lucky Color: Green and Yellow


LIBRA

Focus on home, family, travel, and study.

Finance: Expect expenditures on travel, education, home improvements, and family needs.

Career: Success is likely in tourism, education, law, marketing, communication, real estate, interior design, and home-based businesses.

Domestic & Love Life: A great day to spend quality time with family, possibly including travel or religious activities.

Health: Some may suffer from throat pain, feet pain, bronchitis, chest issues, or digestive problems.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Pink and Blue

SCORPIO

A day for gains connected with some losses, communication, and learning.

Finance: Expect expenditures on education, travel, and communication tools.

Career: Success is likely in networking, occult science, journalism, writing, media, and education.

Domestic & Love Life: Help from in-laws and engaging conversations with siblings or neighbors are indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from skin problems, asthma, cough, respiratory issues, or nervous system problems.

Lucky Number: 9 and 3

Lucky Color: Red and Orange



SAGITTARIUS

A day of struggle, loss, personal finances, and values.

Finance: Expect expenditures on premiums, business, spouse, personal items, luxury goods, and financial investments.

Career: Success is likely in consulting, literature, publication, communication, finance, retail, and personal consultancy.

Domestic & Love Life: You may not give much attention to your family due to job responsibilities, but enjoy material comforts when possible.

Health: Some may suffer from throat problems, dysentery, indigestion, or neck issues.

Lucky Number: 3 and 8

Lucky Color: Yellow and Green



CAPRICORN

Focus on self-improvement, personal goals, study, and travel.

Finance: Expect expenditures on education, business, spouse, travel, self-development, and personal projects.

Career: Success is likely in medical, communication, publication, media, leadership, management, and personal coaching fields.

Domestic & Love Life: Married people may face disputes with their spouse, but it's a good day to set personal goals.

Health: Some may suffer from throat pain, bronchitis, skin problems, bone issues, or joint problems.

Lucky Number: 8 and 1

Lucky Color: Blue and Black



AQUARIUS

Today is a day of introspection, spirituality, and potential losses.

Finance: Expect expenditures on premiums, children, repairing, health, spiritual activities, retreats, and charitable donations.

Career: Success is likely in occult science, cyber security, call centers, spirituality, psychology, and charity work.

Domestic & Love Life: A quiet day for introspection, though disputes with children or the maternal family are possible.

Health: Some may suffer from bronchitis, throat issues, skin problems, mental fatigue, or feet problems.

Lucky Number: 8 and 7

Lucky Color: Black and White



PISCES

A day for celebrations, socializing, and networking.

Finance: Expect expenditures on entertainment, vehicles, study, house, spouse, business, social events, and group activities.

Career: Success is likely in event management, education, journalism, publication, community work, social media, and group projects.

Domestic & Love Life: Those in relationships may tie the knot, and married couples can enjoy romantic dates. It's also a great day to connect with friends and participate in group activities.

Health: Some may suffer from cough, asthma, ankle problems, or circulatory system issues.

Lucky Number: 3 and 9

Lucky Color: Yellow and Aqua

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, October 09, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, October 09, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, October 08, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, October 08, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Monday, October 07, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Monday, October 07, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest For The Period 5th October To 18th October For...

Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest For The Period 5th October To 18th October For...

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, October 05, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, October 05, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...