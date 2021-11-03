Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, November 3, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Don't let others interfere in your love life or family matters. Confidence will boost. You may handle everything effectively in a crisis. A favorable day for legal matters.

Taurus: Learn to be compromising when it comes to domestic life. Avoid getting angry with your family members. Progress is seen on the cards at work front. Love life will bloom.

Gemini: Those in the field of sports are likely to perform well. The stress level may drop and you may feel energised. Success and fame will follow you. Your hard work will pay off.

Cancer: You will find yourself taking very mature decisions especially when it comes to investments. Do not neglect your family life before because of work. Health will be fine.

Leo: Students will do well today. The workload will be less today, and fortunately, you will get some time to fulfil your domestic responsibilities. A good day for retailers.

Virgo: Minor health problems regarding uncertain climate will rise up. Your work/ projects may get hampered due to health issues. Avoid driving during the night. Cut down expenses.

Libra: Proposal related to your ancestor property must be studied in detail before making any final decision. The business will grow and there will be ample opportunities for you.

Scorpio: Health could be troublesome. Small injuries are foreseen, especially for sportspersons. Those in politics must refrain from giving statements on any sensitive issues.

Sagittarius: There can be benefits from others. Your loved ones or acquaintances may support you when needed. Your partner's income is likely to increase. Stay away from alcohol.

Capricorn: A good day in terms of relationships. You may step out with your family and spend quality time with them. You will become more informative about subjects you like.

Aquarius: Continue to maintain an active lifestyle to stay fit and healthy. Avoid being too sensitive to the challenges that life throws at you. Keep your mental health under check.

Pisces: Students may work hard. You may not be able to reach your goals because of your busy social life. You need to set your priorities accordingly. Do not neglect your health.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 07:00 AM IST