Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, November 20, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A good day in terms of expanding your social circle. You will be rewarded. Romantic relationships will be good. You will keep your spouse happy.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Don’t underestimate certain situations at work. Make sure that responsibilities are shared by all. In politics, give some opportunity to your associates also.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will be confused while taking decisions and this will disturb you and will affect your confidence. Take advice of experienced people to come out of a difficult situation.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will roll up your sleeves and get to work. You will be make great progress at all levels and will be reaching out to fresh horizon. Family matters will get resolved.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You know you’ve been pushing yourself too hard. Putting limits on your social life might feel uncomfortable at first, but will make you happy in the long run.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Financial matters will be tough to handle. Don’t get attached to your money and luxury. Pay attention to your family life. Health needs attention.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your aggression will rise and you might be a bit more rude or difficult to get along in comparison to the past. But things will be effective and progress will be good.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

The progress will be substandard and you might lose certain opportunities, but remember this loss is temporary in nature. Eventually, things will work out for you

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

There is new focus and thrust and you are assured of success in your ventures. You are fascinated by the human mind and the behaviour patterns of the people you meet.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Frankness in your speech will impress your friends and loved ones. By your skills and intelligence, you will be able to solve difficult problems at your work place.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will be working hard and most of you will travel away from home in connection with work or business. There is possibility of signing new business deals today.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You will be filled with confidence and begin to think big. Business collaboration will be profitable. Demand of your products will boost up your turnover.

