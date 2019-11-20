Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, November 20, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>A good day in terms of expanding your social circle. You will be rewarded. Romantic relationships will be good. You will keep your spouse happy.</p>.<p>Don’t underestimate certain situations at work. Make sure that responsibilities are shared by all. In politics, give some opportunity to your associates also.</p>.<p>You will be confused while taking decisions and this will disturb you and will affect your confidence. Take advice of experienced people to come out of a difficult situation.</p>.<p>You will roll up your sleeves and get to work. You will be make great progress at all levels and will be reaching out to fresh horizon. Family matters will get resolved.</p>.<p>You know you’ve been pushing yourself too hard. Putting limits on your social life might feel uncomfortable at first, but will make you happy in the long run.</p>.<p>Financial matters will be tough to handle. Don’t get attached to your money and luxury. Pay attention to your family life. Health needs attention.</p>.<p>Your aggression will rise and you might be a bit more rude or difficult to get along in comparison to the past. But things will be effective and progress will be good.</p>.<p>The progress will be substandard and you might lose certain opportunities, but remember this loss is temporary in nature. Eventually, things will work out for you</p>.<p>There is new focus and thrust and you are assured of success in your ventures. You are fascinated by the human mind and the behaviour patterns of the people you meet.</p>.<p>Frankness in your speech will impress your friends and loved ones. By your skills and intelligence, you will be able to solve difficult problems at your work place.</p>.<p>You will be working hard and most of you will travel away from home in connection with work or business. There is possibility of signing new business deals today.</p>.<p>You will be filled with confidence and begin to think big. Business collaboration will be profitable. Demand of your products will boost up your turnover.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>