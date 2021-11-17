Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, November 17, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: A verbal spat between you and your spouse is likely to occur, although things will settle down in the evening. Focus on your work. Financial gains via trading in stocks are likely.

Taurus: Refrain from making major decisions, especially related to new projects and deals. Focus on your goals and believe in your actions. Finish all your pending work today itself.

Gemini: This is a good time to relax with people who care for you. You may feel attracted to someone from the opposite gender. Avoid getting involved in any kind of pleasure.

Cancer: You may form new business relationships, new business deals are in the offing. Travelling will be fruitful today. You may get involved in cultural and religious activities.

Leo: You would be able to finish all your pending work today. You may befriend someone from the opposite gender. You need to make adjustments in your domestic/ personal life.

Virgo: Pay attention to your children and take good care of them. Workplace romance may put you in trouble, so be careful. Don't neglect your health. Desires will be fulfilled.

Libra: Your kind and helping nature will win hearts. You will be surrounded by people who will keep you happy. Personal relations need attention. Avoid eating outside food.

Scorpio: You need to show your partner how much you really love and care for him/ her. Just expecting love from others won't work. Don't hurt anyone with your harsh words.

Sagittarius: Share your problems with your friends or elders of your family if you are unable to get through a problem. Love is in the air. Confidence is likely to increase.

Capricorn: A misunderstanding is likely to create a rift leading to a major argument between couples. It's advisable that you don't lose your calm. Value your relationships.

Aquarius: Express whatever is going on in your mind or anything which is bothering you. Avoid being too rigid or stubborn. Success is seen on both work and domestic fronts.

Pisces: Your opinions and viewpoints may differ from your seniors, which may upset them. Stay away from all sorts of speculative activities. Pay attention to your love life.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 07:00 AM IST