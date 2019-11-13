Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, November 13, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Artists and musicians will have a good day, they will get new assignments or contracts to sign. Journalists and those in the retail business will get a chance to become popular.</p>.<p>Disagreements with your spouse may spoil your mood. Don’t lose your mind in the workplace. This is the right time to invest in the stock, but take advice from professional before investing.</p>.<p>Clarity of thought, incisiveness and focus are your best assets today. Building a consensus and showing a willingness to share credit will help you get the best out of your colleagues.</p>.<p>Make a right impact on your bosses with your hard work, only then you are likely to get a raise or a promotion. You may hang out or dine-out with your close friends at the end of the day.</p>.<p>You need some guidelines to move forward in your project and today you might get it by attending a social function or a gathering so that you can make good contacts with people.</p>.<p>Business will be profitable today, but part of these small profits also must be kept aside for future downward movements. Your tension and stress at the workplace will get vanish.</p>.<p>Unexpected delays are likely today in your work. There may be some diplomatic movements by your colleague due to which you may get into trouble, so stay alert.</p>.<p>Planning and constantly keeping watch on your finances is the first thing you should do today. Romantic relationship will be fine. Focus on your pending work.</p>.<p>Positive health attributes are foreseen. Professionals like scientists and astrologers might experience moderate growth. Students might have mixed effects during the course.</p>.<p>Your family life will be peaceful. Those in partnership ventures will have a rewarding day. A family outing is on the cards. Students will have a good day.</p>.<p>New associations now dominate and motivate your existence. There will be highs and lows, peaks and furrows and finally, it will all be worth it.</p>.<p>Court matter decision will be in your favour. Farmers will be earning more. Keep company with people who are optimistic about life, it will bring positivity in your life as well.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>