Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, November 11, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Those associated with the agricultural sector or business will be able to settle their previous debts. Business is likely to expand. Romantic relationship will be successful.</p>.<p>You need to save money for your future. Home-based businesses, written work assignments, messages and fast financial information will offer new rewards.</p>.<p>People in the field of transport or import and export should expect good returns. Lust and romance may act as a barrier to professional growth. Keep eyes on your co-workers.</p>.<p>Some of the partnerships may be terminated. Think twice before joining hands with people for a business deal or expansion. Ownership businesses are likely to thrive.</p>.<p>Advocates and managers may have a challenging day at the work front. Don't interfere in settling squabble of others. Those who were looking for a life partner may soon find one. </p>.<p>You would be able to make your existing relationship everlasting one if you choose to maintain honesty, integrity as well as dependability. Financial gains are likely today.</p>.<p>Those in the field of politics and social sector are likely to make impressive progress. Health will improve. Material gains and recognition from superiors are indicated.</p>.<p>Your ability to cheer everyone around you will be appreciated. Be very careful while signing all the official documents. It is advisable that you think twice before you speak.</p>.<p>You would solve complicated issues at the workplace on your own. There will be growth in your income as unexpected gains are likely. Sportspersons will do well.</p>.<p>Pay special attention to minute detail at work and check everything twice. A conflict with a friend/ friends is likely to occur. Try to avoid all kinds of arguments.</p>.<p>Students who are sincerely focusing on studies will do well. Investment in commodities and metals will be profitable. Your interest in culture and religion will increase.</p>.<p>You may lend a helping hand to needy and downtrodden people. Luck is with you. Your projects and ideas may get approved by higher authorities. Family life will be good.</p>