Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, November 11, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Those associated with the agricultural sector or business will be able to settle their previous debts. Business is likely to expand. Romantic relationship will be successful.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You need to save money for your future. Home-based businesses, written work assignments, messages and fast financial information will offer new rewards.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

People in the field of transport or import and export should expect good returns. Lust and romance may act as a barrier to professional growth. Keep eyes on your co-workers.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Some of the partnerships may be terminated. Think twice before joining hands with people for a business deal or expansion. Ownership businesses are likely to thrive.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Advocates and managers may have a challenging day at the work front. Don’t interfere in settling squabble of others. Those who were looking for a life partner may soon find one.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You would be able to make your existing relationship everlasting one if you choose to maintain honesty, integrity as well as dependability. Financial gains are likely today.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Those in the field of politics and social sector are likely to make impressive progress. Health will improve. Material gains and recognition from superiors are indicated.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your ability to cheer everyone around you will be appreciated. Be very careful while signing all the official documents. It is advisable that you think twice before you speak.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You would solve complicated issues at the workplace on your own. There will be growth in your income as unexpected gains are likely. Sportspersons will do well.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Pay special attention to minute detail at work and check everything twice. A conflict with a friend/ friends is likely to occur. Try to avoid all kinds of arguments.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Students who are sincerely focusing on studies will do well. Investment in commodities and metals will be profitable. Your interest in culture and religion will increase.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You may lend a helping hand to needy and downtrodden people. Luck is with you. Your projects and ideas may get approved by higher authorities. Family life will be good.

