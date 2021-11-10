e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 07:54 PM IST

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, November 10, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries: Today, you will impress members of the opposite sex and friends. New ideas will come to your mind. Avoid junk food and try meditation to calm your mind.

Taurus: You will take wise decisions at the workplace. You won’t face any difficulty today. Today is an excellent time to complete pending tasks.

Gemini: Listen to people but obey your conscience. You ascend the ladder of victory and achieve real joy. Your hard work and efforts will be rewarded well.

Cancer: Your concept might not be wrong, but you need to improve your presentation skills. Domestic work pressure will be more, and this may affect your health.

Leo: You are practical, ambitious, serious and focusing on what will be to your advantage at work. Talking more clearly in business deals will be beneficial.

Virgo: Those in the cosmetic and modelling sectors will get a new platform for their business and career. Spend some quality time with your spouse.

Libra: Your ability to do hard work and complete it before the deadline will be highly appreciated. Those in the music and arts sector will do well today.

Scorpio: You are calm and contented and find marvellous emotional balance. This is the time where you have to just watch and see the activities of your enemies.

Sagittarius: Take care that minor health problems don’t turn major. You have to keep away things which give more stress. Domestic problems may arise today.

Capricorn: Land deals shall fetch some notable gains. It would take some time for you to attain financial stability. Social and love life would be satisfactory.

Aquarius: Overseas connections likely to establish related to your career moves. Finance seems to be satisfactory for the day. Don’t worry about money problems.

Pisces: You will complete your assignments in time today. Some good moments with your partner are likely, which will help you share your feelings.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 07:00 AM IST
