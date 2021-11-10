Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, November 10, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Today, you will impress members of the opposite sex and friends. New ideas will come to your mind. Avoid junk food and try meditation to calm your mind.

Taurus: You will take wise decisions at the workplace. You won’t face any difficulty today. Today is an excellent time to complete pending tasks.

Gemini: Listen to people but obey your conscience. You ascend the ladder of victory and achieve real joy. Your hard work and efforts will be rewarded well.

Cancer: Your concept might not be wrong, but you need to improve your presentation skills. Domestic work pressure will be more, and this may affect your health.

Leo: You are practical, ambitious, serious and focusing on what will be to your advantage at work. Talking more clearly in business deals will be beneficial.

Virgo: Those in the cosmetic and modelling sectors will get a new platform for their business and career. Spend some quality time with your spouse.

Libra: Your ability to do hard work and complete it before the deadline will be highly appreciated. Those in the music and arts sector will do well today.

Scorpio: You are calm and contented and find marvellous emotional balance. This is the time where you have to just watch and see the activities of your enemies.

Sagittarius: Take care that minor health problems don’t turn major. You have to keep away things which give more stress. Domestic problems may arise today.

Capricorn: Land deals shall fetch some notable gains. It would take some time for you to attain financial stability. Social and love life would be satisfactory.

Aquarius: Overseas connections likely to establish related to your career moves. Finance seems to be satisfactory for the day. Don’t worry about money problems.

Pisces: You will complete your assignments in time today. Some good moments with your partner are likely, which will help you share your feelings.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 07:00 AM IST