Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, November 06, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You are enthusiastic and energised with all that is happening in your life right now. You will make glorious plans for the future leading to great success in politics and the social sector.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You conversation with clients will be successful and this may help you make new contacts for your business. Romantic relationship will be fine. You will buy goods for the home.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

People in real estate business will see a rise in their demand. Be flexible while making rules for your business firm. Travelling is on the cards.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A positive and profitable day in terms of business and career. You will also make good money and progress, but don’t spend money recklessly. Health will be fine.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Don’t waste your time chatting or gossiping at the office, focus on your work. There will be progress in the social and political sector. Romance is in the air.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Today will be ebb and flow in the business. Your health needs care. Women who are facing health issues should visit a doctor at the earliest. Worries and anxieties may curb down.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You may have to sacrifice for your family or friends. You will keep everyone happy in all manners. New job opportunities may come on your way. Students will do well.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Take care of your health as your health is likely to go down. Love life will bloom. Married people should take care of their partner and their needs.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Investing trading in stocks commodities will be beneficial. Today is your day. Things will go as per your plans. Business people will get new opportunities.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Your day will be full of ups and downs. Confirm date, place and time to avoid missing appointments. Quarrels and misunder-standings are likely to happen with your spouse.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

In your professional life, there will be upside today, you will be appreciated by seniors on your work. People in sports will be in the spotlight. Romantic relationship will get better.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

There is a possibility of minor injury or some health problems, so be cautious while on wheels or crossing the roads. Your temper may arise due to minor disturbances.

