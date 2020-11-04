Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, November 04, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Office work will keep you on your toes. At evening, your focus will shift from professional to personal and domestic affairs. Those working in the call centre will do well.
Your imagination will add more colours to your romantic life. Problems on the domestic front may occur. Insecurities & personal complexes will slowly diminish.
Your friendly nature and professional approach will be appreciated. Seniors might put some additional responsibilities on your shoulder today. Romance is in the air.
Today, some exciting things may happen around you. People in the field of politics/ sports will regain their fame. Your performance in the workplace will improve.
Multitasking will be the best way to get things done. Colleagues may ask for your help in office work which will increase your workload. Take rest and recoup your energies.
You will need to find the right balance between being diplomatic and asserting yourself to get things done. You will be able to overcome challenges with ease.
Your intuitive powers will be in force. You will find new resources to have continuity in your projects. Trading in the stock market will be profitable. Romance is in the air.
You may get emotionally disturbed. You would be able to finish all your pending tasks. New technologies will give a boost to your business. Keep a tab on emotions.
You have the right spirit and courage to fight with unforeseen challenges in life. Your punctuality will be appreciated. You may get honoured in your field.
Be cautious while on wheels or travelling. On career and financial fronts, minor obstacles are seen on the cards. Health needs attention. Use money wisely.
For your noble deeds you will be held in high esteem in your social circle. Your romantic life will bloom. Travelling for business or work purpose is likely.
Your good communication skills will help clear misunderstandings between clients and associates. Sportspersons will perform well. You may be blessed with name and fame.
