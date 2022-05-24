Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, May 25, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Concentrate on studies and career.
Finance: Buy property, vehicle today.
Career: People from education, automobile, real estate will be benefited. Join career oriented courses.
Domestic & love life: Your mother may go through some health issues.
Health: You may suffer from a normal cough and cold or weakness.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
TAURUS
Business deals, contracts, meetings will be successful.
Finance: Invest in communication, advertisements.
Career: People from communication, journalism, and publication will be benefited.
Health: You may suffer from knee pain, chest pain.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
GEMINI
Keep a control on your words as they may spoil your image.
Finance: Pay insurance premiums or pay for tooth treatment.
Career: People from occult science, education, insurance backgrounds will be successful.
Domestic & love life: Family members may help you with work related problems.
Health: You may suffer from throat pain, toothache, eye/ breathing problems.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
CANCER
Fulfill your desires.
Finance: Expect expenditure for health and children.
Career: People from insurance, medical, STEM backgrounds will be benefited. Trouble in higher education and travelling is indicated.
Domestic & love life: Take care of yourself and your family members.
Health: You may suffer from headache or sinus.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
LEO
Try to get returns of your investments.
Finance: Delayed payments will be recovered. Expect expenditure on health, office expansion, and career development.
Career: People from finance, HR agencies, medical sectors will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Family life will suffer due to workload or illness.
Health: You may suffer from eye problems, constipation, bronchitis.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
VIRGO
Economic growth is indicated.
Finance: Expect expenditure on entertainment and health.
Career: People from legal, and entertainment backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from bronchitis,asthma, back pain, or constipation.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
LIBRA
Take a day off from your routine work and enjoy with your family.
Finance: Expect expenditure on children, and entertainment.
Career: People from art, and entertainment backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Good day for meditation.
Health: You may suffer from back pain, chest pain, bronchitis, or asthma.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
SCORPIO
Study, take rest, and work from home.
Finance: Expect expenditure on education and homely needs.
Career: People from communication, tourism, consultancy backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Take rest. Work from home.
Health: You may suffer from bronchitis, shoulder pain.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
SAGITTARIUS
Struggle and earn.
Finance: Recover your monetary losses. Get insurance maturity.
Career: People from communication, literature, and publication backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Take care of mother’s health.
Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain, toothache, throat / eye problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CAPRICORN
Recover your delayed payments.
Finance: Expect expenditure on health, and familial needs.
Career: People from banking, finance, and consultancy will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Married people should spend quality time with their family.
Health: You may suffer from toothache, throat / eye problems.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
AQUARIUS
Travel and invest.
Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment, and travelling.
Career: People from medical, tourism, finance, and pharmaceutical backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Family life will suffer because of illness.
Health: You may suffer from bronchitis, sinus / eye problems.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
PISCES
Indulge in celebrations, reunion, partying, and travelling.
Finance: Expenditure on celebrations, reunion, partying, and travelling is expected.
Career: : People from event management, sports, art backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Delay during long journeys is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from asthma, bronchitis, hair fall.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)