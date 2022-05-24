Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, May 25, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Concentrate on studies and career.

Finance: Buy property, vehicle today.

Career: People from education, automobile, real estate will be benefited. Join career oriented courses.

Domestic & love life: Your mother may go through some health issues.

Health: You may suffer from a normal cough and cold or weakness.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Business deals, contracts, meetings will be successful.

Finance: Invest in communication, advertisements.

Career: People from communication, journalism, and publication will be benefited.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, chest pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Keep a control on your words as they may spoil your image.

Finance: Pay insurance premiums or pay for tooth treatment.

Career: People from occult science, education, insurance backgrounds will be successful.

Domestic & love life: Family members may help you with work related problems.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain, toothache, eye/ breathing problems.



Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Fulfill your desires.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health and children.

Career: People from insurance, medical, STEM backgrounds will be benefited. Trouble in higher education and travelling is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Take care of yourself and your family members.

Health: You may suffer from headache or sinus.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Try to get returns of your investments.

Finance: Delayed payments will be recovered. Expect expenditure on health, office expansion, and career development.

Career: People from finance, HR agencies, medical sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family life will suffer due to workload or illness.

Health: You may suffer from eye problems, constipation, bronchitis.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

VIRGO

Economic growth is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure on entertainment and health.

Career: People from legal, and entertainment backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from bronchitis,asthma, back pain, or constipation.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LIBRA

Take a day off from your routine work and enjoy with your family.

Finance: Expect expenditure on children, and entertainment.

Career: People from art, and entertainment backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Good day for meditation.

Health: You may suffer from back pain, chest pain, bronchitis, or asthma.



Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Study, take rest, and work from home.

Finance: Expect expenditure on education and homely needs.

Career: People from communication, tourism, consultancy backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Take rest. Work from home.

Health: You may suffer from bronchitis, shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

Struggle and earn.

Finance: Recover your monetary losses. Get insurance maturity.

Career: People from communication, literature, and publication backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Take care of mother’s health.

Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain, toothache, throat / eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Recover your delayed payments.

Finance: Expect expenditure on health, and familial needs.

Career: People from banking, finance, and consultancy will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Married people should spend quality time with their family.

Health: You may suffer from toothache, throat / eye problems.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

AQUARIUS

Travel and invest.

Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment, and travelling.

Career: People from medical, tourism, finance, and pharmaceutical backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family life will suffer because of illness.

Health: You may suffer from bronchitis, sinus / eye problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

PISCES

Indulge in celebrations, reunion, partying, and travelling.

Finance: Expenditure on celebrations, reunion, partying, and travelling is expected.

Career: : People from event management, sports, art backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Delay during long journeys is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from asthma, bronchitis, hair fall.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 11:59 PM IST