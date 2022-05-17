Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, May 18, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Travel and meditate.

Finance: Expenditure on luxury items or for female members in your family is expected. Consider investing.

Career: People from tourism, business, cosmetics, and entertainment backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Students might go abroad for educational purposes. Plan for a pilgrimage. Buying a luxurious house or vehicle or house is on the cards.

Health: Visit a medical clinic or hospital for health issues. You may suffer from throat/skin problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

A journey is indicated soon for work purposes.

Finance: You might receive funds from a foreign country. Do thorough research about investments before acting on them.

Career: People from tourism, entertainment, occult science, and arts backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Your loans might get sanctioned soon. Interviews will be successful. Some people may get pending permits or licenses. Good results from competitive exams are expected.

Health: You may suffer from muscle pain, kidney/skin problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day for a changeover of a job or business.

Finance: Your job position might transition you to become a permanent employee soon.

Career: People from production, entertainment, education, and automobile fields will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner as per their choice. Those expecting babies will get good news today.

Health: You may suffer from kidney/eye/ sexual problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Good day to buy a vehicle or house or to enter a new house.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education and vehicle.

Career: People from the education and automobile sectors will find success.

Domestic & love life: A promotion or going on training camps is indicated. Students will improve in their studies. Some people may find rental flats to reside in.

Health: You may suffer from chest pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Avoid mistakes in work and family life.

Finance: Pay loan premiums and insurance premiums.

Career: Work pressure, and loss in business are indicated. People from occult science, and insurance fields will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Obstacles during a long journey are indicated. Delay, damage, and theft are indicated. Your father's health may decline.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to travel and have fun.

Finance: Expect expenses on luxury, beauty items, and vehicles.

Career: People from education, event management, and tourism backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner soon. Good day for marriage celebrations, marriage settlements. Today you can enjoy with your spouse

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / tooth ache / skin problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today is the day to recover your stuck money

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical needs, luxury items, or beverages.

Career: Try not to depend on your staff members or assistants. Let them participate themselves.

Domestic & love life: People seeking a job(s) will soon get one.

Health: You may suffer from lower back pain/muscle pain. Physical stress, mental stress, and injuries are indicated.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today is the day to travel and invest.

Finance: Expenses for family and entertainment needs are indicated.

Career: People from art, entertainment, sports, stock market backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Travelling for educational and work purposes is indicated. A family vacation is also indicated.

Health: Chances of you getting hospitalised are likely. But, you will be cured soon.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

Make up for your losses.

Finance: Expect expenditure for house repairing or vehicle repairing.

Career: People from education, occult science, religious, and business backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Students might suffer from concentration issues while studying. Relatives might pay a visit to your house.

Health: You may suffer from dysentery, kidney/chest pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

CAPRICORN

Don't forget to take time out and relax after a long workday.

Finance: Expenses for family and educational purposes are indicated.

Career: People from the entertainment, event management, and cosmetic sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Consider writing a travel blog. An education trip or business tour is indicated. A family vacation is indicated.

Health: Get yourself checked for diabetes.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is a good day to experiment with art.

Finance: Invest in a house or a vehicle.

Career: People from education, architecture, and automobile backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Students will perform well in exams. Spend time with family.

Health: You may suffer from indigestion or back pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Help others by giving advice. It has proven to be helpful to others.

Finance: Plan a budget to expand your business.

Career: A religious or spiritual activity might be conducted at your office place. People from the education, spirituality and meditation sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Consider practicing meditation or indulging in a spiritual activity. Read a spiritual book.

Health: You may suffer from kidney problems or back pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 11:59 PM IST