Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, May 13, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Today, luck will follow you. You will progress well in almost all areas of life. This is a good time where you can reinforce your capabilities and improve yourself. Disappointments are likely on the domestic front.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Good deals are in the offing for business people. Since you have so much of responsibilities on your shoulders, make sure that you give your best on work and domestic front. Take care of your health.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Love is in the air. Singles are likely to find their soul mates. Those who are married will also cherish their beautiful bond. You will be high on energy. You will outshine others at the workplace.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You may get stuck between two people, two choices or two things. Nobody but only you can find the solution to your unique problems. Try to share your problems with your loved ones.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Your kind and helpful nature will be the talk of the town. You will keep everyone happy around you. Make sure that you follow a healthy routine and a good diet.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
By putting your ideas and views on the table before your seniors/ bosses you may earn recognition for your valuable inputs. Good job opportunities are around the corner. Family life will be blissful.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Increased workload will affect your mental and physical well-being. Take some time out to relax. Spend quality time with your family. Stay away from junk food. Make sure that you don’t neglect any of your health issues.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You will be in an optimistic and happy mood. Your income and wealth are likely to increase. Minor glitches at the office may lead to stress and tension.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Beware of your opponents at the workplace as they are likely to accuse you of something wrong. Keep a tab on your expenses. It is advisable that you save money so that you have a financial backup for the future.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Unwanted expenses may lead to financial instability. Avoid buying things which are not essential for you at this point in time. Pay attention to your domestic life.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Your ideas will be appreciated by seniors in the office. You will be in high demand on both professional and social circle. Those who are unemployed may find a good job.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
You will lock new and big business deals, thanks to your approach and communicating skills. You will successfully finish your assignments before the deadline. Students will do well.